Police investigate rollover crash in Gary

A car sits on its top Saturday evening in the 1000 block of East Ridge Road in Gary.

 Provided

GARY — It was unclear if anyone was hurt in a rollover crash Saturday night in the city's Glen Park section, because the person driving left before emergency crews arrived, a witness said.

Gary police responded to the crash about 5:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Ridge Road, records show.

Larry Jenkins came upon the overturned car as he drove by, but he saw no one inside of it, he said.

A short time later, Jenkins saw several firetrucks heading toward the crash scene, he said.

Police records listed property damage, but did not indicate anyone was injured. 

