Police: Man killed, woman and dog injured in hotel shooting

MERRILLVILLE — A shooting Saturday night at a motel left a man dead and wounded a woman and dog, police said.

Merrillville police were dispatched about 5:55 p.m. for a report of shots fired at the motel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street, Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

Officers arrived and located the wounded people and dog, all of whom were transported for medical treatment, he said.

The wounded man later was pronounced dead at a hospital, Nuses said.

The man's name has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.

A portion of a parking lot at the Economy Inn was blocked off with crime scene tape Saturday night, and officers were see going inside rooms at the hotel.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Garza at 219-769-3531 or at jgarza@merrillville.in.gov.

