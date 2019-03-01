Try 3 months for $3

ST. JOHN — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a young man and woman last seen Feb. 25. 

Thomas M. Grill Jr., 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley R. Lanham, 19, of St. John, were reported missing by their families this week, prompting the St. John Police Department to open an investigation. 

Grill and Lanham may be traveling in a black 2012 Honda Civic four-door with Indiana license plate RY9007, police said. 

They may be in Valparaiso or the New Lenox, Illinois, areas, St. John Detective Cmdr. Steve Flores said. 

It's unclear if they are in any danger at this time. Foul play is not suspected. 

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact the St. John Indiana Police Department at 219-365-6035 or the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-374-5416.

