HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department has released the jail mugshot for Michael Opinker and is seeking formal drunken driving charges against the city's chief fire inspector and former council president who was arrested Sunday night.
Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said the department sent case files for Opinker, 59, to the Lake County Prosecutor's office Thursday for consideration of formal charges. Typically, they are sent on Wednesdays, but the holiday pushed it back a day.
Rather than being booked at the Lake County Jail, Opinker was booked and bonded out at the jail in Hammond after his arrest.
Hammond police were dispatched at 9:06 p.m. Sunday to the 2600 block of 163rd Place for a report of a crash, police have said.
When officers arrived, they discovered that a black sports utility vehicle, driven by Opinker, had struck a parked car, Kellogg said.
No injuries were reported.
Opinker faces possible charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, Kellogg said.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. confirmed Monday that Opinker was in his personal vehicle and not on the clock when the crash occurred.
"He was booked, charged and arrested by Hammond PD like any other individual would have been handled in a similar type of situation," McDermott said.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Opinker at City Hall
Opinker earned an annual salary of $95,187.34 as chief fire inspector in 2018, the latest figure available, according to the state's Gateway salary database.
The 59-year-old served on the Hammond City Council from 2010 and 2016, when he resigned after he and other elected officials lost a court battle challenging the state's 2012 double-dipping law.
That law forbids local government employees from holding public offices that give them financial and policy-making authority.
The law forced Opinker and three other municipal officials to leave elected office so they could retain their more lucrative jobs as city employees.
At the time, Opinker said he couldn’t afford to give up the substantial salary he received as an assistant Hammond fire chief. His city council job paid $30,000 annually for part-time work.
Anthony Paul Lardyell
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1913109 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Bradley James Kresich
Age: 26 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1913125 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Brandon Chirstopher Smith
Age: 22 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1913110 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Benjamin Elliott Weatherford
Age: 36 Residence: Griffith Booking Number(s): 1913102 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: FTA
Christopher Armstrong
Age: 19 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number(s): 1913122 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Darvell Davonte Robinson.jpg
Davierre Shamari Sanders
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1913117 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Dezarae Lynn Farias
Age: 24 Residence: Hebron Booking Number(s): 1913112 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description:Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Emanuel Oscar Sims
Age: 22 Residence: Lynwood Booking Number(s): 1913111 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Howard Cornelius Hogue
Age: 43 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1913094 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description:Legend drug fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Jacob Samuel Phelps
Age: 20 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1913019 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Pointing a firearm Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Jerry Lee Bryant
Age: 37 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1913107 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: HOLD
Kiara Shawtrice Howard
Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1913090 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in the presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kyle Charles Klemoff
Age: 22 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1913096 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Marquis Larone Johnson
Age: 31 Residence: OWI Booking Number(s): 1913121 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Patrick Clinton
Age: 33 Residence: Boling Brook, IL Booking Number(s): 1913092 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI causing injury Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Pete Yanez
Age: 32 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1913106 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Richard Tyson
Age: 55 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1913098 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Tierra Smith
Age: 20 Residence: Dolton Booking Number(s): 1913097 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Timothy Cecil Craig
Age: 47 Residence: Chicago Heights Booking Number(s): 1913093 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Tony Deandra Carruthers
Age: 26 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1913099 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Caine Anthony Stachelski
Age: 25 Residence: Munster Booking Number(s): 1913084 Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTC
Dustin Bruce Albee
Age: 36 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1913081 Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Jeffrey James Human
Age: 53 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number(s): 1913083 Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Lorenzo Bentley
Age: 54 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1913085 Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter