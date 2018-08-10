A woman appeared to have suffered injuries in a rollover crash Friday morning at U.S. 231 and Iowa Street near Crown Point.
According to Deputy Chief of Police Ed Jenkins, the accident resulted in minor injuries. There was a dog in the car, but it was not injured.
Jenkins said the woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution. He said he did not have any information about the dog. He said he does not know what happened to the dog or if a family member came out and took the dog.
Sheriff's officers were seen holding the dog by the leash at the accident scene.
Lake County sheriff's police and Crown Point fire department responded to the crash about 8:15 a.m.
