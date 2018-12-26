HAMMOND — Police are searching for an 81-year-old Hammond man who disappeared Christmas Day and may need medical help.
Romulo Najera walked out of his home in the 4300 block of Hohman Avenue about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Hammond police said.
Najera hasn't been seen since 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police. A Silver Alert has been issued.
Najera has Alzheimer's disease and might be in extreme danger, police said.
He was described as Hispanic, 5 foot 7 and 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, white button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Najera's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or the Lake County dispatch center at 219-660-0000.