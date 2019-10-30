HAMMOND — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Oct. 21.
Yanai Bustamante left Eggers Middle School at dismissal and hasn't been located in the week since.
Bustamante is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 102 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hammond Police Department's juvenile detective at 219-852-2906.
