{{featured_button_text}}
Yanai Bustamante

Yanai Bustamante left Eggers Middle School at dismissal and hasn't been located in the week since. 

 Provided by Hammond police

HAMMOND — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Oct. 21.

Yanai Bustamante left Eggers Middle School at dismissal and hasn't been located in the week since. 

Bustamante is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 102 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.  

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hammond Police Department's juvenile detective at 219-852-2906.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
3
1

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.