SCHERERVILLE — Police are seeking information about a Merrillville man who has been missing since about noon Aug. 19.
Nathan Philip Whitmore, 22, was last seen in the area of the Schererville Walmart after family members were there with him for an eye appointment, Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
Whitmore exited the store at some point during the visit and did not return.
He was last observed on surveillance video walking northbound in the parking lot behind Walmart and did not drive, police said.
Family members told police it's not uncommon for Whitmore to disappear, but he typically returns home within 24 hours. The family is concerned Whitmore may be suffering from an undiagnosed medical condition, police said.
Whitmore is described at 5 foot 10 inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last wearing a black shirt and brown khaki shorts with slip-on shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Schererville police at 219-322-5000.