GARY — Police are asking for help locating a missing Gary man who was last seen by a neighbor "cutting the grass" Friday.
Pam Jones, a spokesperson with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, said Patrick McConathy is described as just over 6-feet tall and around 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
A woman, who shares a child with McConathy, reported his disappearance and told police she hadn't seen him since June 22. McConathy was supposed to pick up their daughter Friday, but never showed up — something the woman said was out of character for him.
When officers responded to McConathy's home in the 3500 block of West 48th Avenue, his blue Dodge Neon wasn't outside the Gary residence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Department at 219-755-3400.