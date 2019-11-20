GARY — Police are asking for information about an 18-year-old man who's been missing for several weeks.
Devante C. Johnson, 18, was last seen about Nov. 1 at his home in the area of Fifth Avenue and Taney Place in Gary, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Johnson's foster mother reported him missing several days later.
Johnson drives a tan 1997 Buick Park Avenue with a handicap plate. The car is also missing, police said.
His foster mother reported no problems at home that would cause him to leave town.
Johnson was described as black, 5 feet, 10 inches and 124 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and flip-flops. He has been known to frequent Gary and Hammond areas.
Police ask anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.