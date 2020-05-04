Police stand ready to help those struggling with addiction

"Sometimes people don't even know where to start," he said. "We want to be there for our community in every way possible."

Lake Station police responded to four overdose calls between March 10 and April 30, the same number during the same time period in 2019, he said.

The department has not been able to train all officers for the PAARI program because the coronavirus pandemic prompted staffing changes.

"People can still come ask for help, and we will connect them," Johnson said.

In Munster, Patrolmen Ryan Vassar and Omar Padilla started a PAARI program in January.

Munster hasn't seen an increase in overdoses during the pandemic shutdown, but officers have been busy handing out pamphlets and flyers for the program, they said.

"We kind of see the same people regularly," Vassar said. "We wanted a resource not only for the person, but families as well."

To get help immediately, call the Lake County dispatch center at 219-660-0000 and ask to be connected with a department PAARI program.