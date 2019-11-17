GARY — In the mid-to-late 1960s, after a long day in the steel mills, John Grigsby would walk door to door in the winter months gathering signatures of support for Richard Hatcher, then a lawyer and city councilman.
Grigsby had designs on Hatcher becoming Gary's first black mayor.
“Dad took the notebooks to Hatcher and convinced him to run (for mayor). He did, and the rest is history,” Grigsby's daughter, Kym Mazelle, said.
Hatcher went on to win the 1967 election, making history as one of the first black mayors to lead a mid-sized American city.
Grigsby was one of Hatcher’s earliest supporters in urging him to run, saying the time was right and that Hatcher was the right man for the job, according to Grigsby’s family.
This week, Grigsby was honored posthumously by the Gary Common Council for his many years serving the city of Gary as an employee, precinct committeeman and political organizer — and for his vision to end the city’s deep-rooted racial segregation.
His death became a high-profile tragedy in 1988 when a government worker fatally shot Grigsby in an office parking lot.
But last week, the council focused on Grigsby's influence in shaping political history.
Gary Councilman Herb Smith, at-large, read aloud the honorary citation at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Born Jan. 8, 1924, in Athens, Alabama, Grigsby moved to Gary at a young age, finished his education and began working in the Youngstown Steel Mill in Gary, Smith said.
From 1968 to 1988, Grigsby served the city “tirelessly and with love” as one of the first black precinct committeemen in Gary’s 3rd District, Smith said.
Grigsby served as general foreman for the Department of Streets and Sanitation and also as the maintenance supervisor for general services.
From 1979 to 1981, he served as director of the city’s landfill department.
Grigsby and his wife set up headquarters at Pilgrims Rest Missionary Baptist Church, held meetings to address the concerns of the citizens of Gary and the people in his precinct and hosted many house parties to help with campaigns, Smith said.
He said Grigsby assisted Katie Hall, who served from 1982 to 1985 in the U.S. House of Representatives, with the historic signing of the Martin Luther King National holiday into law.
Mazelle, who now lives in London, said she had asked the council to pass such a resolution honoring her late father.
She said it took many years, in part because of the heartache associated with her father's untimely death.
Grigsby was fatally shot Jan. 22, 1988, in his office parking lot moments after stepping out of his vehicle.
Jail guard Sylvester Brown, 47, of Merrillville, was swiftly charged in his death. Brown was sentenced to 45 years in prison for what prosecutors described as a "brutal and unprovoked" murder.
At the time of the shooting, city employees described Grigsby and Brown as friends. Both men were active in the campaigns of Hatcher and Hall, but no motive was ever made clear.
The day of the shooting, Grigsby's longtime friend Hatcher reached the hospital before Grigsby’s wife could, the family said.
Grigsby’s widow, Theresa Grigsby, said her husband was all about "hard work and dedication" while he served the city.
Her late husband knew “what this city could be," she said.
A street name petition is pending within the city, she said. Mazelle said the street renamed in his honor will be located near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Taney Street, where her father lived.
“One thing that he always said to us was … ‘Whatever you do, do it with respect and responsibility and sacrifice,'" Grigsby’s middle daughter, Carla McVea, of Merrillville, said. "He not only said those words to us, but he lived by it."