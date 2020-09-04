 Skip to main content
Politically connected attorney could reap from $9M land deal; City disputes contract
Politically connected attorney could reap from $9M land deal; City disputes contract

GARY — With one city leader describing the move as “extortion,” a politically connected attorney with links to past controversy and scandal has inserted himself in the pending sale of South Gleason Park for financial gain, city records show.

“It can be viewed as extortion, quite frankly … to levy this type of thing at the 11th hour, it’s holding the city hostage to extract monetary fees,” Eric Reaves, who is executive director of Community Investment and oversees the city’s Redevelopment Commission, said Friday.

The Gary Redevelopment Commission was slated to approve a $9 million sale of the South Gleason Park to Bradford Equities II LLC at its Wednesday board meeting.

The deal was set to go through but for the last-minute bombshell from Rinzer Williams III, who manages The Club House at the park.

Williams informed the redevelopment board of a new clause in his operating contract for The Club House at Gleason Park, Reaves said, which was signed at the end of 2019 as city leaders were actively seeking a buyer.

Gary weighing developer's offer on historic but little used South Gleason Golf Course

'Financial gain'

The Gary Park Board of Commissioners approved Williams' operating contract on Nov. 13, 2019 under former mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s administration.

Records show Williams' 2017 and 2019 Club House contracts are essentially identical, save for one new clause that states Williams has the first right of refusal to purchase The Club House at 3400 Jefferson St., which is located within the park.

“Theoretically, if his contract were valid, the clause gives him the right to some sort of compensation from the city, some proceeds from the sale. He’s inserting himself into the deal to (get financial gain),” Reaves said.

Williams could not immediately be reached for comment by cellphone or through his Merrillville law office.

This wouldn’t be the first time Williams has inserted himself into Gary Redevelopment Commission deals. Williams was also linked to tax-delinquent real estate speculators at the center of a Lake County tax sale scandal in 2018 as a result of a Times investigation.

Williams, whose time with the city dates back to Mayor Rudy Clay's 2007-2011 administration, holds numerous legal services contracts with local governments in Lake County, including the city of Gary.

South Gleason Park lies just south of the Borman Expressway, near Indiana University Northwest, in the Midtown neighborhood. While historic, it is infrequently used and financially draining on the city’s resources, so the cash-strapped city first announced it was up for sale in 2018.

The city, through its Board of Public Works, transferred the South Gleason Park property to the city’s Redevelopment Commission on May 23, 2018, records show. The city routinely transfers property to the Redevelopment Commission so the commission can advertise, market and seek out potential buyers.

Headed to court?

In light of the deferred board vote on Wednesday that would have finalized the sale of the park with the Bradford Equities II LLC, the Gary Redevelopment Commission is holding an emergency, special meeting Friday afternoon to go forward with the sale.

But there’s a very real possibility the matter could wind up in court over the validity of Williams’ latest contract, which was inked between him and the Gary Park Board of Commissioners on Nov. 13, 2019.

Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel for the city, said the administration is disputing Williams’ claim that his contract is valid.

“But that’s up for a courts to decide,” McCain said.

McCain said he believes the Park Board did not have legal ownership of Gleason Park, and thus had no authority to sign a new contract with Williams at the end of 2019 and include a “purchase option” clause.

Nowhere in Williams’ contract does it mention he would stand to gain a specific amount from any deal, but a city document obtained by The Times suggests Williams could reap $100,000 out of the deal.

In a letter dated Wednesday to Williams, McCain wrote: “Upon closing of the sale of South Gleason Park, the City agrees to place $100,000 into an escrow account until a final determination is made on the validity of your contract or parties otherwise reach an agreement.”

Prince acknowledges tough job ahead of him at Gary forum

Sorely needed

Reaves said Williams’ clause in his 2019 contract is troublesome and is throwing a wrench in the process.

“Any dollar Williams would get from the city, which is sorely needed, is hurting to our citizens,” Reaves added.

Originally known as Riverside Park, South Gleason Park dates back to 1920 and features a clubhouse designed by the famed architect George Maher. But lately, the golf course on the south side of the Little Calumet River has suffered from inactivity, and the city has been forced to subsidize its operations.

On Friday, Prince said his administration's legal team will be doing its due diligence in hopes of invalidating Williams' contract, selling the land for future redevelopment, and in turn, increasing its assessed value.

"South Gleason is a very, very important piece of property, but it's become a drain on the city's resources," Prince said Friday.

The Gary Redevelopment Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The public can attend virtually via Zoom by visiting this link and following the instructions: https://gary.gov/redevelopment/commission/ 

Lauren Cross
North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

