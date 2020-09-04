Politically connected attorney could reap from $9M land deal; City disputes contract

Headed to court?

In light of the deferred board vote on Wednesday that would have finalized the sale of the park with the Bradford Equities II LLC, the Gary Redevelopment Commission is holding an emergency, special meeting Friday afternoon to go forward with the sale.

But there’s a very real possibility the matter could wind up in court over the validity of Williams’ latest contract, which was inked between him and the Gary Park Board of Commissioners on Nov. 13, 2019.

Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel for the city, said the administration is disputing Williams’ claim that his contract is valid.

“But that’s up for a courts to decide,” McCain said.

McCain said he believes the Park Board did not have legal ownership of Gleason Park, and thus had no authority to sign a new contract with Williams at the end of 2019 and include a “purchase option” clause.

Nowhere in Williams’ contract does it mention he would stand to gain a specific amount from any deal, but a city document obtained by The Times suggests Williams could reap $100,000 out of the deal.