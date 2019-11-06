Poll workers help 86-year-old voter find his lost wedding ring

CROWN POINT — James and Ruth Dwyer, who have been married 58 years, showed up to vote Tuesday at their usual polling place at SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Church on Broadway.
"We always vote," Ruth Dwyer said. "We're doing our civic duty."
When the Crown Point couple got out of their truck in the church's parking lot, James Dyer, 86, felt something go flying when he took off his gloves. It turned out to be his wedding ring, a gold band they had purchased about 10 years ago as a replacement for his original wedding ring.
They crawled under the truck to look for the ring. No luck. They crawled under the neighboring car. Not there either. They looked under the car parked in front of them. Snake eyes.
After about seven or eight minutes in the cold and wind, they decided to go in and vote. They explained to the poll workers that the wedding ring came flying off when he took off his gloves.
"After we voted, the volunteers out there followed us and asked where we lost the ring," Ruth Dwyer said. "One of them saw it almost right away."
The gold ring sat on a yellow parking space dividing line that camouflaged it.
"It blended in where it was hard for me to see," she said. "I guess this gal saw it from the right angle. We thanked them and are very grateful."
They feared spending more time out in the chilly weather searching for the ring.
"We were feeling very depressed," she said. "He asked, 'What the hell else can go wrong today?' But the poll workers helped us out, and we're very happy. We're very grateful."