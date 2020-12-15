Popeyes, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — The Broadway corridor has become a hub for development in recent years. Now, two more restaurants plan to join the mix.
During a Monday meeting via Zoom, the Crown Point Plan Commission heard plans for a future Popeyes and Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill slated to be built on the southeast corner of Summit Street and Broadway near Tomato Bar, Smallcakes and Cousins Subs.
The two new restaurants will have drive-thru services, as well as shared outdoor courtyard seating, said Russ Pozen, director of engineering with DVG Team, Inc.
There will be 52 parking spaces in the development, Pozen added.
Pozen later told The Times it’s not 100% clear when the eateries will open.
Grant Currier, one of the project's architects, said the restaurants have similar architectural features as neighboring developments.
Naf Naf, which means fan the flame, will have an open kitchen and bakery, and architects aimed to emulate the flame concept through red paneling, Currier said. The building is made of modular brick.
Instead of a drive-thru, Naf Naf will have a pick-up window, Currier added.
Popeyes will be a predominantly all masonry building versus the stucco prototype, Currier said. The Crown Point location will not sport the turquoise shutters Popeyes typically has on its restaurants.
Instead, Currier said the restaurant will have herringbone brick details and a "love that chicken," graphic on the side of the building.
Commissioner and Councilman Chad Jeffries said he's excited to see Popeyes move into the city, but expressed concern over the restaurant's ability to control and capture its grease.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said Popeyes and Naf Naf will each have a 1,000 gallon grease trap placed in the ground — a requirement for any new restaurant in the city.
Commissioner Laura Sauerman, who also is a councilwoman, said she appreciated the efforts that went into the plan.
"This is obviously an upgraded Popeyes, compared to what we've seen other places. I think you're kind of are leaning toward what the expectation of some of us is along Broadway, and I appreciate that," Sauerman said. "I am not thrilled with all that red. I think that's going to be a detriment to them, instead of a positive, but I'm going be the only one who fights about that."
The commission approved the site development 7-0 subject to staff comments and Tree Board approval for landscaping.
Also Monday, the board approved the secondary resubdivision of a lot in Superior Corporate Center, which includes a future Advance Auto Parts, and a lot within Beacon Hill that will house a future Panda Express.
Gallery: 5 stories to know from the weekend: CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills
5 stories to know from the weekend: CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.
CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills: 'Cleveland-Cliffs is coming to the rescue'
"Cleveland-Cliffs is coming to the rescue for the steel industry," CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "If you live in Indiana it has to be lot more rewarding ... to work at a steel mill than to drive for Uber."
A 45-year-old man is in custody after trying to evade Hammond police early Sunday morning following a SWAT standoff at an apartment building.
The Gary Community School Corp., in less than a year, has listed, received offers and sold more than a dozen vacant buildings.
After testing the substances, it was found that there were 30.8 grams of heroin and 26.9 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, court records said.
A Superior Ambulance staff member, Matt Mettenburg, responded to the call and felt moved to take additional action.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!