Popeyes, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill coming to Crown Point

Popeyes will be a predominantly all masonry building versus the stucco prototype, Currier said. The Crown Point location will not sport the turquoise shutters Popeyes typically has on its restaurants.

Instead, Currier said the restaurant will have herringbone brick details and a "love that chicken," graphic on the side of the building.

Commissioner and Councilman Chad Jeffries said he's excited to see Popeyes move into the city, but expressed concern over the restaurant's ability to control and capture its grease.

Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said Popeyes and Naf Naf will each have a 1,000 gallon grease trap placed in the ground — a requirement for any new restaurant in the city.

Commissioner Laura Sauerman, who also is a councilwoman, said she appreciated the efforts that went into the plan.

"This is obviously an upgraded Popeyes, compared to what we've seen other places. I think you're kind of are leaning toward what the expectation of some of us is along Broadway, and I appreciate that," Sauerman said. "I am not thrilled with all that red. I think that's going to be a detriment to them, instead of a positive, but I'm going be the only one who fights about that."