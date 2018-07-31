A duck that had spent the weekend tangled in fishing line and unable to leave a small lake in Griffith is now safe at a local animal sanctuary thanks to the dedication and ingenuity of Portage resident Greg Clare.
"I kind of felt bad for the animal," Clare said. "I knew eventually it would die."
The rescue occurred late Monday afternoon at Lake County's Oak Ridge Prairie park at 301 S. Colfax St.
Clare said he was first alerted Friday night there was a duck in the lake with a fishing hook caught in its bill. He was contacted by a friend, who enjoys nature photography.
Due to the late hour of the call and upon hearing the duck was not coming to shore, Clare said he waited until Saturday to visit the site. He found not one, but two ducks that he later determined where a khaki campbell breed.
"These had to be somebody's ducks because the one duck came right up to the shore and ate from my hand," Clare said.
The duck in distress would not come as close and when Clare returned Sunday, the animal was in the same spot in the lake. Unable to rent a boat on site, he decided to return the following day, but not before purchasing a small inflatable boat and oars.
"The duck was a little paranoid when I got to it," he said. "I wore it out a little bit so it would be a little easier to catch."
When Clare pulled the duck from the water, he discovered that someone had already freed the hook from the animal's beak, but it still had the fishing line tangled around its legs, under its wing and around its mouth.
Recognizing both ducks were likely domesticated and hearing they had been discarded in the lake, Clare said he took both, "because they're buddies," to Erin's Farm animal sanctuary in Hobart.
No one could be immediately reached at Erin's Farm Tuesday afternoon, but the sanctuary posted a photo and details of the rescue on its Facebook page.
"Let me take this moment to remind everyone that purchasing a domestic duck because it's 'cute' & then 'letting them go' when the novelty wears off at the local lake is NOT acceptable," the sanctuary posted. "Domestic ducks cannot fly & cannot escape predators. They associate people with food & often cannot find enough to survive. If they are lucky enough to make it to winter, they are bait for coyotes once the pond freezes."
"Please resist the urge to 'rescue' a baby duck from the feed store," according to Erin's Farm. "Living animals are not toys, gifts, novelty items or play things. They are living beings."
Clare said he was not looking for attention, but could not sit by and do nothing with the duck in distress.