PORTAGE — Police are warning residents of an uptick in phone scams.
"We have received numerous calls in the last two days advising us of scam phone calls," the Portage Police Department said in a news release on Facebook.
In one scam, someone is posing as the IRS, threatening people that local law enforcement will arrest them if they do not pay, the release states. Portage police yielded about 50 phone calls about that scam.
"The IRS will never try to reach you by phone and threaten to have you arrested. Any correspondence from the IRS will come through the mail. Please warn your elderly relatives and neighbors of this uprise in scam callers," police said.
Police said they also are receiving reports of a scam where people pose as NIPSCO and demand payment.
"If you receive either of these types of calls, do not give them any personal or bank information. Do not pay them with an iTunes card or any type of pre-paid card they might ask you for," the release stated.
Police urged residents to call NIPSCO if they are concerned about power being shut off at 1-800-464-7726.