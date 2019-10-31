GARY — A Region priest believes evil still lingers on a property where a house that allegedly tormented a family and gained a global reputation for malevolence was knocked down more than three years ago.
Paranormal television show host Zak Bagans still owns 3860 Carolina St. in Gary after tearing down the house in February 2016, according to the Calumet Township assessor's office. Today, the spot is a now an empty, grassy lot between two houses with a large, gnarled tree standing guard near the sidewalk.
The "Demon House" movie, released in March 2018, documented the alleged paranormal attacks and possession from 2011 to 2012 of a Gary family who later relocated to Indianapolis. The documentary, along with the lost footage that premiered on Travel Channel in January, has caused countless pilgrimages to the property, police said.
Years later, the priest who performed exorcisms at the "demon house" is still getting calls for help from those who have visited the location and fear they've brought something back with them.
'It won't leave'
The Rev. Michael Maginot said it was only days ago that someone called him after visiting the property. Maginot, a priest at St. Stephen Martyr Church in Merrillville, said he believes a portal is still open at the location, “free for any demon to come through and attach.” He said he tends to get more calls around Halloween.
“They call me because they try and get rid of it themselves, and it won't leave,” he said. “I've had several different calls like that.”
"The Demon House" documentary claims a portal under the stairs in the basement was a doorway for evil entities that terrorized a family and brought misfortune to several people who were involved in the investigation, including a police captain. Now that the structure is knocked down, Maginot is concerned that the doorway still stands and the evil still resides there.
“If they go there without any kind of what I call protection, such as a religious medal, they feel something,” Maginot said. “Even as they're driving up and approaching the property, as they approach that tree, they have the feeling they want to get out of there. Many of them get back in their cars.”
For those who stay and don't wear or carry a blessed or religious object, their curiosity can become an invitation to whatever lurks on the grounds, Maginot said.
“It begins subtle and then things start happening,” Maginot said. “Something attaches to them and goes to their home and all of a sudden they sense something. One common thing is bad, very vivid dreams. A lot of it also sudden sickness, headaches are common and nausea. Sometimes they'll hear three knocks in their car or house or they'll feel anger or sadness overtake them out of nowhere.”
Maginot said usually spiritual objects or a deliverance, a type of prayer, takes care of the problem, and he has not had to do any recent exorcisms related to the property.
Neighbors living next door to the demon house lot have reported no issues of paranormal activity, though they have seen plenty of human activity buzzing around their neighborhood. They said they still see people pull up to the property to take photos.
“I believe, whatever it was, it was something to do with that family,” said one neighbor who asked to remain unidentified. “Whatever happened with that family, the problems started when they moved in and when they left the house it ended. We've been here for more than 40 years. I've seen renters in and out of that house for years.”
'I've never felt anything like that'
Brian Miller, former Hammond police chief and current director of public safety at Purdue University Northwest, was among the police officers who dug in the dirt under the stairs, where the portal was said to have originated.
“It was creepy,” Miller said. “I was concerned about what we might dig up, but we didn't find any remains.”
They found an odd array of objects buried there, including a fingernail, a pair of woman's underwear, a comb and two children's socks. He also investigated an oil-like substance that was found dripping from the window blinds and could not find an explanation or source.
“I did have some strange things happen,” Miller said. “When myself and another officer went back to the house right before Zak did his movie, we saw candles lining all outside around the house. It appeared someone was doing a séance or religious ceremony. It's one of the reasons he told me why he took the house down. He was concerned people would break in and do things.”
The documentary also included testimonies from Gary and Lake County sheriff's police. Gary Cpl. Javier Garza said he believes the other officers.
“I was told there was a portal under the stairs, and I believe it,” Gary police Cpl. Javier Garza. “People ask about the ghost house, asking me, 'Is it true?' I say, 'Yeah, it's true.'"
When the story first broke, Gary police were tasked with patrolling the area.
“We were told people from all over the world were coming there,” Garza said.
Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said he consulted with his parish's priest before sending officers into a potentially dangerous situation.
“I told my guys that if they go in, wear a medallion or something religious for protection,” Pawlak said. “People laugh and gawk at it, but things like that exist.”
Garza, who has been on the force for 24 years, said the feeling he would get from that property was unlike anything he has ever encountered before.
“Every time I was around that area, I felt this magnetism,” Garza said. “Even driving on Virginia Street or 39th, if I could see that white house in the corner of my eye, I would get goose bumps. My eyes would tear up, my hairs would stand on end. I get that same feeling I did when I watched 'The Exorcist.' "
Garza said he always wears a St. Benedict medallion, which is said to protect the wearer from evil. He avoids the area now and hasn't been past the property since the house was torn down.
“I never got those feelings anywhere else in the whole city,” Garza said. “We deal with a lot of bad things all the time. I go through abandoned churches and cemeteries all the time, and I've never felt anything like that.”
The police report that gave the account of the Ammons family's torment on Carolina Street was stricken from public record, police said. Pawlak said he was amazed when he read the report and turned to the witnesses to confirm the bizarre events that transpired.
“I know some people at the hospital, and I asked them if it was all true, and they confirmed it,” Pawlak said. “It was several pages; a very detailed report. ... Once the word got out and people began reading it and printing it, (former Lake County Sheriff) Buncich locked it down so no one could find it.”
Garza said he still remembers the report's details vividly to this day, though he has never seen the documentary.
“What was scary was the official report with the little boy walking up a wall and speaking in tongues,” Garza said. “Everyone was talking about it when it happened.”
'The whole thing went haywire'
One of the officers involved in the investigations, former Gary Police Capt. Charles Austin, reported strange mechanical and electronic issues in his house and squad car after visiting the house in the spring of 2012. In the documentary, he said the car seat in his police car began sliding backward and forward on its own and other mechanical objects, such as his garage door, began malfunctioning.
Two days after he was interviewed by Bagans for the documentary, Austin slipped on ice and had to be treated for head injuries, the documentary said.
About five years later on Feb. 21, 2017, Austin was shot in the stomach in his home in the 4100 block of Jackson Street in Gary. Three men broke into his home, reportedly believing the house was abandoned, and allegedly shot Austin after the former police captain initially tried to fire at the intruders.
However, when police examined Austin's gun, they determined it “appeared not to have been fired due to an apparent mechanical failure,” according to court records.
Maginot said he believes these occurrences are more than coincidences and many people have been negatively affected after they left the property, including Bagans.
Maginot said a series of misfortunes toward the end of the documentary's production stopped the final blessing of the house, which was intended to shut the portal and clear out any lingering evil. After the priest performed the ritual, Dr. Barry E. Taff, who was taking electromagnetic readings of the property, was going to go through the home with his equipment to ensure all was clear, Maginot said.
“That was the way the documentary was going to end,” Maginot said. “But (Bagans) never called me, and that's because everything went bad. I found out he was wrapping up the film, and I called him and he said, 'The whole thing went haywire.'"
Taff had to go back to his Los Angeles home because he became increasingly sick the night he was in the house and ended up in the hospital, Maginot said. Then Bagans began experiencing intense problems with his eyesight and required medical attention. In addition, the cameraman had to be fired because he was having psychological issues believed to be linked to the house, he said.
“Then all of suddenly I found out a year later he knocked the house to the ground without consulting me,” Maginot said.
Bagans said he began experiencing double vision within a day after leaving the house. Shortly after he was diagnosed with diplopia and must now wear special prism glasses at all times. There's a surgery that could potentially correct his sight, but he refused because the procedure carries the risk of complete blindness.
It's unclear what Bagans intends to do with the property, though his brush with the entity has marked him permanently, he has claimed.
Though Bagans didn't respond to The Times' inquiries, it's clear whatever evil he met at the location has not deterred him from his paranormal ventures. Bagans has the wooden staircase from the house on display at his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas sitting in a dim corner resting on a blanket of dirt from the house. The museum staff insists the relic's foreboding aura is still intact and raising hairs. “Following its installation, a group of construction workers walked off the job and refused to come back,” the museum's website says.
Another movie about the "Demon House" was in the works and Maginot signed a contract with Evergreen Media Holdings a few years ago, but because the Ammons family refused to participate, the deal fizzled out, the priest said.
In 2016, Maginot performed the cleansing on the empty lot he was unable to do when the house was standing.
“I think we were successful but the thing is, the portal is opened,” Maginot said. “Then when I heard that when the documentary came out, people had been showing up there doing séances — you can't do that. You can't play ping-pong with these things. ... Once it's cleared, the demon is free to bring seven worse ones in than before. They'll do it and they look for that opportunity. So that is always a worry.”