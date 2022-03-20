Porter County begins talks on road funding

VALPARAISO — Porter County is losing ground on maintaining roads, the Board of Commissioners has been warned.

Matt Gavelek, the county’s senior highway engineer, said the county maintains 781 miles of roads — enough to stretch from here to southern Georgia. On the state’s PASER system, Porter County’s roads have an average rating of 5.1, which is low.

“We’re slightly losing ground on our PASER value,” Gavelek said. “Our current strategy does not keep up with our road condition.”

Over the next five years, 70% of the county’s roads will require heavy rehabilitation and reconstruction, he said.

Last year, the county spent an additional $4 million from the Porter County Community Foundation — tapping the interest on its nest egg — to pave roads in the 20 worst subdivisions, some of which hadn’t been paved in 40 to 50 years, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

Gavelek looked at dozens of potential strategies for addressing the problem.

Currently, the county is spending $1.5 million for chip-and-seal work and crack sealing plus $1 million on asphalt with hopes of gaining a $1 million matching Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Spending an additional $2 million a year would help the county gain ground on improving road conditions, while an additional $4 million would improve roads faster, Gavelek said.

“The more money we add to it, we’re going to add to our road conditions,” he said.

Roads in unincorporated areas, especially in the center of the county, have taken a beating over the last five years with back-to-back detours for construction on major highways. “Our roads took a tremendous amount of punishment” as drivers sought alternate routes, Good said.

The state gives a little money to the county to compensate for the extra wear and tear on roads. “It’s not ‘rebuild your roads’ money,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.

Roads adjacent to retail areas, which are primarily concentrated in central Porter County and near Portage, get the most use, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

Lest anyone think the county could tap some of its $33 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, that’s specifically prohibited by the federal government. “None of it goes toward paving. Zero. Nada. None,” Good said.

“We’re going to have to do something a little different,” Biggs said. Anyone who has lived in the county for 10 years has seen the increase in traffic and the difference in road conditions, he said.

Gavelek said he and Jim Polarek from the county highway department will take their road show to the County Council in April as they attempt to stimulate a conversation on how to fund additional roadwork each year.

