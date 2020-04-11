Porter County has first COVID-19 death, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three more people in the Region lost their lives to coronavirus, including two in Lake County and the first in Porter County, according to numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

The first fatality in Porter County occurred in Portage Township, according to the Porter County Health Dept.

Lake County's total positive cases increased by a hundred, now at 676. A total of 25 people have died from the respiratory disease in the county. Porter County has 102 cases, up from 92. LaPorte County had no new cases or deaths. The county remains with 31 cases and three fatalities, according to state and local health officials.

To the south, Jasper County has one additional positive case, bringing its total to 16. Newton county has two more positive cases, bringing its total to nine. Both counties have experienced one death.

To the east, St. Joseph County now has 186 cases, up from 165. One more death was logged in the county, bringing its total to three.

There are 7,435 total positive cases in Indiana, with 537 new cases reported. There have been 330 fatalities across the state, up from 300 Friday. The Region has around 9% of those deaths. A total of 39,215 Hoosiers have been tested.