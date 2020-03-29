Lake County grew up in the last century without a central city around which its interests converged.
Those 19 parochial municipalities will, in the coming decades, be the center of a wider community that includes Chicagoland and greater Northwest Indiana.
That is the prediction of Karen M. Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County Economic Alliance, a Merrillville firm working with local government as a matchmaker for outside businesses looking for a new home in the Region.
“What we are going to be in 20 to 30 years out is the way we already are marketing Lake County today. We are the natural progression for Chicagoland development. We are the eastern suburbs."
That translates into more housing starts in Schererville and Dyer, she said.
“People want to be in Indiana. They like Chicago and Illinois, but they understand the value that Lake County offers,” she said.
The Tax Foundation website lists Indiana the 10th best state in the union in its 2020 business tax climate index, primarily on the strength of the Hoosier state’s low property taxes for businesses.
That same index lists Illinois as 35th in the country.
Lower taxes, South Shore improvements a draw
Indiana’s current lower taxes and the growing momentum of the South Shore Commuter District’s double track and West Lake Corridor extension will only increase the Chicago workforce’s gaze on Lake County.
Those transit improvements are expected to drive housing, light industrial and retail development in the years to come.
“That is the capstone of Lake County’s future prosperity, Lauerman said.
Location is key, she believes.
“Our average commute time is 28 minute. Take a point in Merrillville and within a 30-mile radius, you be in the western sections of Porter County, Chicago and its affluent south suburbs or the growing and developing unincorporated south county.
“We are positioning Lake County for prosperity. We are positioning every incoming company for prosperity because you are giving them more,” she said.
“Companies are also thinking about their employees and whether they would have a better opportunity with more affordable housing and capped property taxes. Indiana is a package deal with so many good things,” she said.
Much is in the pipeline, whether it involves manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, call and data centers or health care and medical offices.
Project Pumpkin has big plans for I-65, Ind. 2 area
One development has been dubbed Project Pumpkin because the cold storage and distribution firm behind it prefers to remain anonymous in the early stages of a plan to build a warehouse near the Interstate 65 and Ind. 2 interchange, east of Lowell. It is expected to generate an annual payroll of $2.1 million annually for 60 employees.
The company would like to begin their construction by the end of 2020 and into 2021, she said."Everything is moving forward with planning and development."
Some 22 miles north of that site, Merrillville has approved zoning for construction of office and warehouse construction near Northwind Crossing Business Park at 61st Avenue and Mississippi Street.
Lauerman said that business park, which straddles the boundary between Merrillville and Hobart, is within the core of the county’s most prime development space.
That core include: Crown Point, which will be home to new orthopedic center and a Hampton Inn; Dyer, where construction is underway for a medical/office building and Munster, which is attracting medical care businesses and the proposed Maple Leaf Crossing development which promises a School of Rock music school, a Hyatt Place hotel, as well as new retail shops and restaurants.
Lauerman said the crossroad of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 in Schererville features great parcels for development.
Gary can look forward to completion of the $300 million Hard Rock Casino near the Burr Street interchange of the Borman Expressway in Gary.
It is slated to offer 1,650 slot machines and 80 table games; a sportsbook and bar; six restaurants, including a music-themed cafe; a Rock Shop retail store and a 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live venue for concerts and other entertainment.
A Hard Rock Hotel featuring 200 to 300 rooms is planned to be added to the property a couple years after the casino opens, along with an attached, multi-level parking garage.
Another Bormancentric development is Hammond’s Oxbow Landing, a $40 million collection of hotels and the Byway Brewery that will see a third hotel rise in the near future.
Proximity to Borman, rail structure a plus
Lauerman said Gary, Hammond, Griffith, Highland, Munster, Lake Station and North Hobart are benefitting from their proximity to the Borman Expressway and the county’s rail structure.
She pointed to Griffith and Highland and the retail property they have available that can be repurposed for e-commerce distribution or light manufacturing.
Some of the most anticipated projects are part of a push to make Lake County a more commuter friendly environment.
The $933 million West Lake Corridor of the South Shore commuter line is officially on the drafting table.
The Federal Transit Administration has approved the start of preliminary engineering for its nine miles of new Lake County tracks, a new gateway station and maintenance facility in Hammond and commuter stations on Ridge Road in Munster and Main Street in Dyer.
Plans call for it to begin service in February 2025.
State and local government officials have approved a financial plan for another $420 million to lay a second set of tracks between Michigan City and Gary.
Taking that idea further down the tracks, the General Assembly has been debating legislation to authorize the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority to create nonprofit entities to encourage new development around commuter rail stations.
