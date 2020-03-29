Positioning Lake County for prosperity

Lake County grew up in the last century without a central city around which its interests converged.

Those 19 parochial municipalities will, in the coming decades, be the center of a wider community that includes Chicagoland and greater Northwest Indiana.

That is the prediction of Karen M. Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County Economic Alliance, a Merrillville firm working with local government as a matchmaker for outside businesses looking for a new home in the Region.

“What we are going to be in 20 to 30 years out is the way we already are marketing Lake County today. We are the natural progression for Chicagoland development. We are the eastern suburbs."

That translates into more housing starts in Schererville and Dyer, she said.

“People want to be in Indiana. They like Chicago and Illinois, but they understand the value that Lake County offers,” she said.

The Tax Foundation website lists Indiana the 10th best state in the union in its 2020 business tax climate index, primarily on the strength of the Hoosier state’s low property taxes for businesses.

That same index lists Illinois as 35th in the country.