Positive COVID-19 cases prompts Dyer Town Hall to close until Monday

DYER — Town Hall was closed Thursday night and will remain inaccessible to the public through Monday, after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, town officials said.

The decision to close came "out of an abundance of caution" for the well-being of the public and other employees, Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said in a written statement.

One employee tested positive Tuesday, and the other on Wednesday, according to DeGiulio.

Tests were administered for three other employees, whose results were pending as of Friday morning. No other town hall employees reported COVID-19 symptoms, DeGiulio said.

Both employees with positive diagnoses have since quarantined and will stay isolated until they receive two negative tests consecutively. Contact tracing is underway for all employees believed to have had exposure.

"We believe the employees were exposed away from work. Fortunately, the town hall and EMS buildings were deep cleaned on Saturday," DeGiulio said, adding the town disinfects highly-frequented areas and is buying additional cleaning equipment and UV-C lights.