'Positive Vibes Only' mic night to be held at local church

EAST CHICAGO — A Chicago-area recording artist is bringing his first open mic event of the year to a local church.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at East Chicago Church, 4429 Olcott Ave., in East Chicago.

The open mic social club, titled Positive Vibes Only, was started by RJ Griffith, an inspirational R&B artist from the Chicago area who graduated from Calumet College, with help from Manuel Corazzari, a pastor at East Chicago Church.

The event is designed to give children and teens a safe space to show off talent in a judgment-free zone while having fun, enjoying free snacks and raffles, organizers said.

The open mic will feature music, dance, poetry, and more.

For more information, check out the nonprofit's Facebook event page.

