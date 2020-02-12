You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Positive Vibes Only' mic night to be held at local church
alert top story urgent

'Positive Vibes Only' mic night to be held at local church

{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A Chicago-area recording artist is bringing his first open mic event of the year to a local church. 

The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at East Chicago Church, 4429 Olcott Ave., in East Chicago.

South Shore's Double Track project advances in federal grant process

The open mic social club, titled Positive Vibes Only, was started by RJ Griffith, an inspirational R&B artist from the Chicago area who graduated from Calumet College, with help from Manuel Corazzari, a pastor at East Chicago Church.

Calling 'dibs' on that parking space this winter? Think again, city says

The event is designed to give children and teens a safe space to show off talent in a judgment-free zone while having fun, enjoying free snacks and raffles, organizers said.

The open mic will feature music, dance, poetry, and more.

For more information, check out the nonprofit's Facebook event page.

Region steel mills gear up for winter
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts