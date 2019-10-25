{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Powdered corn was spilled across Interstate 80/94 after a man fell asleep at the wheel of semitrailer and crashed late Thursday, police said.

John Cameron, of Luray, Virginia, was traveling east around 11:15 p.m. when he collided with a concrete barrier wall and a bridge support at the Kennedy Avenue overpass, ripping open the trailer. The powdered corn then was strewn onto several lanes. 

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Police said the bridge will be inspected for damage sometime Friday. Officers did not say whether Cameron suffered any injuries.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.