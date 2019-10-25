HAMMOND — Powdered corn was spilled across Interstate 80/94 after a man fell asleep at the wheel of semitrailer and crashed late Thursday, police said.
John Cameron, of Luray, Virginia, was traveling east around 11:15 p.m. when he collided with a concrete barrier wall and a bridge support at the Kennedy Avenue overpass, ripping open the trailer. The powdered corn then was strewn onto several lanes.
Police said the bridge will be inspected for damage sometime Friday. Officers did not say whether Cameron suffered any injuries.