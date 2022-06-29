 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Precautionary water boil advisory in place following break, Region town officials say

Water main break

A water main break Tuesday afternoon has triggered a precautionary boil water advisory for local residents through at least Saturday, the town had announced.

SCHERERVILLE — A water break Tuesday afternoon has triggered a precautionary boil water advisory for local residents through at least Saturday, the town had announced.

"The affected areas include those located north of Joliet St. and East of Calhoun Street, and also Forest Ridge Dr. from Joliet St. to 75th Avenue including Quail Court," town officials said.

"Water used for human and animal consumption should be brought to a hard boil for 5 minutes before using," according to the warning.

The water break occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Joliet Street and Forest Ridge Drive, according to the town.

"Due to the conditions of the repair, water system pressure may have dropped below 20 PSI," the warning says.

"Under rules set forth by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the Schererville Water Department is required to issue a precautionary boil water advisory for human and animal consumption until testing is completed and found to be free of contaminants," the town said. "We anticipate receiving passing results by Saturday July 2, 2022."

Local subdivisions impacted include Prairie Estates, Foxwood Villas, Prairie Ridge, Foxwood north of Joliet Street and Foxwood south (Forest Ridge Dr. and Quail Ct. only).

