Prescribed fire planned Monday at Dunewood Campground

National Park Service fire managers plan to burn 77 acres Monday near the Dunewood Campground at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Ignitions are expected to begin around 11 a.m. at the campground near Beverly Shores, according to a news release.

Burning around the campground after trees drop their leaves helps decrease the threat of wildfire during the camping season the next summer, officials said.

The burn is one of seven planned this fall over more than 1,400 acres of parkland.

An online map of the planned prescribed fire areas can be found at https://bit.ly/IndianaDunesFallFires.

Residents of Lake and Porter counties may sign up to receive prescribed fire notifications through the Smart911 system. Go to www.smart911.com to sign up. The free service provides emergency notifications, a private 911 safety profile and a vulnerable-needs registry.

Indiana Dunes National Park also announced prescribed fire activity on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.