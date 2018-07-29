WHITING — Armed with a bottle of water and a die-hard appetite for Polish cuisine, 21 participants took on tray after tray of pierogi in a frenzy that could only be the Pierogi Fest Eating Contest on Sunday afternoon.
The rules were simple: Eat as many pierogi as one can stomach in three minutes. To be fair, emcee and fest founder Martin Dybel did warn of potential weight gain as a result of competing.
Robert Gadberry, of Hobart, claimed victory after demolishing 23 potato-stuffed pierogi. His friends, wife and 2-year-old daughter cheered him on from the sidelines.
“I wasn’t sure (if I’d win), there were some pretty big guys out there,” Gadberry said.
His wife, however, had full confidence in his abilities.
“Yes, he definitely can eat,” she laughed.
Sunday marked the final day of Pierogi Fest with multiple musical performances, including the International Slovak Dancers and Sgt. Sauerkraut, and daunting contests like the Eastern European Last Name Spelling Bee.
A line of nearly 40 people of all ages lined up at the Pierogi Fest’s Main Stage to see who has the most precision throwing and catching oiled-up pierogi for the Pierogi Toss. With each throw, the pierogi were re-oiled and participants had to take another step back, widening the chasm in which their Polish dumplings had to soar.
Natalia Rys and Rolando Araujo championed as the toss winners after coming in fourth place in the competition last year. The couple won a variety of Pierogi Fest swag and took a photo with the entire royal court of Polish food mascots.
“My favorite part is eating to be honest, I’m 100 percent Polish, so it’s good to see all of our food represented,” Rys said.
Both events were sponsored by Strack & Van Til, which prepared mounds of pierogi for tossing and eating.
This year, many of the organizers were hit with a wave of nostalgia as their 24th year came to a close, marking the anticipation of their quarter-century anniversary.
Looking on at the festivities and crowds that gathered over the weekend-long event, Dybel remembers the very first fest 24 years ago, when he had to hand-paint every pink sign that hung on the street. Dybel said the first eating contest had eight contestants, and one casualty of reversal of pierogi.
“I remember I was calling out the competition like a horse race, and one guy started to look really bad, and then suddenly the crowd had to jump back really fast,” he reminisced.
Not only that, but the chamber was the only pierogi vendor the first year, and had a line more than a block long the entirety of the event, selling out by 2 p.m. each day.
“That was when we knew we had something,” Dybel said. “It’s the many volunteers over the years that make it what it is today. Who would’ve ever thought that the fest would put Whiting on the map internationally? We’ve had Travel Channel here, Yahoo, CBS and more giving us national coverage, it’s just been amazing. ... The future is bright (for Pierogi Fest.)”