GARY — Mayor-elect Jerome Prince announced a restructuring of city government and a new lineup of department leaders at City Hall come Jan. 1.
The city is poised for a “vibrant period of growth and progress” marked by increased economic investment and increased recognition of the city’s quality of life offerings, Prince announced during a news conference Monday at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center's auditorium.
“This starts with a city government which functions at a high-level of professional excellence through administrative efficiency and thoughtful attention to the needs of all our residents, no matter their economic background or where they live in the city,” Prince said.
Prince said his transition committee assessed each city agency by conducting interviews with employees, and identifying both agency-specific and organization-wide concerns. Prince said he intends for the reconfiguration of city departments and divisions to be “budget-neutral."
Prince also said a newly organized department of community investment will serve as “a gateway for expedited consideration of economic development opportunities and land-use management.”
Prince said the changes in economic development is separate and aside from the current administration’s announcement Monday of a new, streamlined one-stop shop at City Hall for businesses to obtain licensing and other paperwork to do business in Gary.
He said Eric E. Reaves, the new head of community investment, will serve as "the single point of contract for developers and investors looking to start or grow businesses in the city of Gary," and will "personally be responsible for assuring opportunities are not lost due to untimely review by the city."
His new chief of staff, Arlene Colvin, who most recently served as the city's community development director, served as chief of staff under two past mayoral administrations in Gary.
Among the new divisions, Colvin said the new administration will create a data analytics unit, acting as liaisons between departments to provide business needs assessments, process mapping and improvement, project and performance management, data and technology and training.
She said there will be an emphasis on elevating code enforcement’s role in the administration in cleaning up the city and responding to citizen complaints in a timely manner.
Prince declined to comment on specifics when asked how he intends to restructure the city's police and fire departments, but suggested employees will be "realigned" to best service the community. He said additional details will be available at a later date as discussions continue with department heads.
Prince announced 10 cabinet team members:
- Arlene Colvin, chief of staff
- Trent McCain, corporation counsel
- Sean G. O’Donnell, interim fire chief
- Richard Ligon, police chief
- Cloteal LaBroi, interim executive director of venues, parks and recreation
- Marianetta L. Barber, executive director of public works
- Eric E. Reaves, executive director of community investment
- Angelia Hayes, executive director of finance and procurement
- Lloyd L. Keith, executive director of innovation and technology