Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince said he was honored and humbled Monday to receive the Harold Washington Legacy Award.
Prince, who unseated incumbent Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the Democratic primary and faces no opposition in this fall's election, was recognized for being the first African-American county assessor in Indiana.
He also was honored for "having the courage to challenge the incumbent administration and (being) a voice for the people," he said.
The award was one of several presented Monday during a ceremony at the Harold Washington Community Center on Chicago's south side.
Harold Washington was elected Chicago's first African-American mayor in 1983 and was re-elected in 1987.
A World War II veteran and former congressman, Washington's death in office Nov. 25, 1987, shocked the city.
Prince, 54, a veteran of the Marines Corps, was first elected to the Gary City Council in 1999. He was re-elected twice before he was selected by caucus in 2008 to replace Will Smith on the Lake County Council. In 2014, he was elected county assessor.
Prince was working as a retail manager in Gary the day Washington died, and still remembers the announcement coming over the radio.
"Just to be in the same consideration as a person of his stature is humbling," Prince said. "It was just tremendous for me."
Prince said former Chicago 3rd Ward Alderman Dorothy Tillman, a supporter of Washington's, presented the award to him. Tillman's daughter lives in Gary and supported Prince in his recent campaign, he said.
The cultural center at 47th Street and Martin Luther King Drive in Chicago serves about 25,000 children a year and offers several arts programs.
Prince was impressed with the center and left with ideas about what can be done to provide Gary residents with similar opportunities, he said.