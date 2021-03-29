Prince: Lessons to be learned from pandemic

In early March 2020, we established two COVID-19 protocols in Gary. We launched the first protocol on March 13, we moved to a far more restrictive second protocol only four days later.

It was a time for calm, focused leadership and near constant communication with residents and businesses, community groups and local media.

With the support of the Gary Common Council, we passed a mask and face covering mandate that required everyone to cover their faces when visiting public indoor places.

We took many other steps, including putting restrictions on businesses and houses of worship, and we even closed our beaches for two weeks to slow the flow of traffic of visitors from other states with higher COVID-19 rates.

Our efforts worked. We eventually saw a drop in new positive cases locally, and we stemmed the number of COVID-19 related deaths. We did what we had to do to protect our residents and businesses.

And, if we need to put restrictions back in place to protect our community, we’ll do it again.

However, even in the darkest days of the pandemic and its effect on our city, we saw lights pop up all throughout our community.