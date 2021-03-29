Prince: Lessons to be learned from pandemic

It didn’t take long for our world to change in 2020. COVID-19 proved it, and it was a hard adjustment.
In the year, however, we’ve also seen plenty of examples of something that has never changed: Americans adapt, and we uplift our communities.
The COVID-19 statistics are daunting.
In only 365 days, we’ve seen nearly 30 million COVID-19 positive cases in our country, and we’ve lost more than a half-million Americans to the virus. In Gary, we’ve had more than 5,000 positive cases, and we’ve been heartbroken by the deaths of nearly 150 of our friends, family members and neighbors.
We experienced the fog of fear, uncertainty, crisis and confusion that fell upon us in the early days of the pandemic and the months that followed.
This pandemic changed the way we run our households, educate our children, perform our jobs and operate our cities and towns. I’m sure we all have a renewed appreciation for moving around freely or touching a friend’s hand or even being able to sit less than six feet away from each other.
In short, we adapted.
In the city of Gary, my leadership team and I closely monitored the developments around COVID-19 beginning in February 2020, and we began to prepare for what we thought would happen.
In early March 2020, we established two COVID-19 protocols in Gary. We launched the first protocol on March 13, we moved to a far more restrictive second protocol only four days later.
It was a time for calm, focused leadership and near constant communication with residents and businesses, community groups and local media.
With the support of the Gary Common Council, we passed a mask and face covering mandate that required everyone to cover their faces when visiting public indoor places.
We took many other steps, including putting restrictions on businesses and houses of worship, and we even closed our beaches for two weeks to slow the flow of traffic of visitors from other states with higher COVID-19 rates.
Our efforts worked. We eventually saw a drop in new positive cases locally, and we stemmed the number of COVID-19 related deaths. We did what we had to do to protect our residents and businesses.
And, if we need to put restrictions back in place to protect our community, we’ll do it again.
However, even in the darkest days of the pandemic and its effect on our city, we saw lights pop up all throughout our community.
We saw business owners pivoting to provide our first responders with locally made hand sanitizer. Others found ways to provide our city with face masks.
Neighbors began to check on each other, especially older and immobile residents. City employees spent countless days preparing and delivering the most accurate, most recent COVID-19 information possible to residents, community group and local media.
Volunteers poured into the Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center and Genesis Convention Center parking lots to help load residents’ cars with fresh fruit, milk, personal protective equipment, and, just as importantly, they uplifted others’ spirits with kind words and a commitment to focus on hope, not despair.
Our city partnered with hospitals, first responders, corporations and leaders across five counties in the Northern Indiana Information Sharing and Security Alliance to share up- to-the-minute information on fighting the COVID-19 virus and to move ventilators, supplies and equipment to meed needs across Northwest Indiana.
And, that entire effort was staged from our very own Gary/Chicago International Airport main terminal.
I know we all have stories of light, conviction and hope in the face of the crisis. It’s good to know Gary has not been alone.
It’s even better to know we have been tested and tried in this historic pandemic, and we’ve come a long way. We have been patient, kind and united.
I am proud of the response to the COVID-19 virus from Gary and all of our neighbors. We all should feel the kind of pride that can carry us through whatever comes next.
Jerome Prince is the mayor of Gary. The opinions are the writer's.