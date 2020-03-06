You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prince signs 1st executive order, boosting minority, women and veteran businesses
breaking alert top story urgent

Prince signs 1st executive order, boosting minority, women and veteran businesses

{{featured_button_text}}
Interview with Mayor Prince

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince is seen inside his office in January 2020 as he answers questions during an interview with The Times of Northwest Indiana.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

GARY — City leaders will further engage businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans for work within the city under an executive order issued by Mayor Jerome Prince Thursday.

It's Prince's first executive order since he was sworn in as Gary's newest mayor in January. 

The city will collaborate with local and state agencies that already maintain an existing list of minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses to achieve this, and to increase the pool of Gary-based entities, according to a signed executive order obtained by The Times.

The new program will ensure such firms “have access to and participate fully in the procurement process from the time of solicitation to contract award,” the order states.

Local, minority hiring strategy announced for Hard Rock casino project

Prince said the city can realize a “robust, self-sustaining local economy” if minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses are included in the contract letting process, according to the order. 

To ensure local businesses are not excluded, the mayor said consideration will be prioritized first to Gary businesses and then businesses located in Lake County, in Northwest Indiana, the state, and then the Chicago area, the order states.

Prince's first executive order comes just weeks after he and area union trade leaders announced plans to work closely Spectacle Entertainment to ensure Hard Rock casino construction jobs go to local workers, particularly Gary residents and minority-owned businesses. 

The $300 million project is expected to bring about 1,000 construction jobs. 

Under Prince's order, the city will rely on agencies like the Indiana Department of Administration’s Division of Supplier Diversity, the City of Indianapolis, the Mid-State Minority Supplier Development Council and the Chicago/Northwest Indiana Minority Supplier Development Council and the city of Gary to identify businesses certified as minority, women or veteran-owned, the order states.

To qualify, minority, female or veteran ownership must be at least 51% in each respective company.

Funding plan for Gary school repairs, demolition endorsed by Indiana House

Tiered contract goals

For procurement of professional services contracts, supplies and construction totaling $1 million or less, 20% must be made up of minority-owned businesses, 5% women and 2% veterans, the order states.

For procurements between $1 million and $100 million, 30% must be made up of minority-owned businesses, 10% women and 2% veterans.

For procurements above $100 million, 40% must be made up of minority-owned businesses, 20% women and 5% veterans.

Let’s M.O.V.E.

The new program will be titled “Let’s M.O.V.E.,” or “Let’s Make Opportunities Viable and Equitable,” the order states.

Senate OKs food and beverage tax to fund public safety near new Gary casino

The program will identify overall administration and guidelines, accountability and reporting standards, bid solicitation, review and selection procedures, and set performance reviews of contract holders and city departments with compliance of this order.

The order directs all city departments and its political subdivision to “take affirmative action” to ensure the full participation from minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses.

Last month, Prince applauded Hard Rock's local hiring initiatives, in an agreement with Gary, that gives minorities who have historically not had a seat at the table a chance to participate in significant construction work. 

A city official said Prince's administration is expected to release a statement later Friday. 

A closer look: Interior and exterior renderings of the Hard Rock Casino in Gary

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts