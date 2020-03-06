Prince signs 1st executive order, boosting minority, women and veteran businesses

GARY — City leaders will further engage businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans for work within the city under an executive order issued by Mayor Jerome Prince Thursday.
It's Prince's first executive order since he was sworn in as Gary's newest mayor in January.
The city will collaborate with local and state agencies that already maintain an existing list of minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses to achieve this, and to increase the pool of Gary-based entities, according to a signed executive order obtained by The Times.
The new program will ensure such firms “have access to and participate fully in the procurement process from the time of solicitation to contract award,” the order states.
Prince said the city can realize a “robust, self-sustaining local economy” if minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses are included in the contract letting process, according to the order.
To ensure local businesses are not excluded, the mayor said consideration will be prioritized first to Gary businesses and then businesses located in Lake County, in Northwest Indiana, the state, and then the Chicago area, the order states.
Prince's first executive order comes just weeks after he and area union trade leaders announced plans to work closely Spectacle Entertainment to ensure Hard Rock casino construction jobs go to local workers, particularly Gary residents and minority-owned businesses.
The $300 million project is expected to bring about 1,000 construction jobs.
Under Prince's order, the city will rely on agencies like the Indiana Department of Administration’s Division of Supplier Diversity, the City of Indianapolis, the Mid-State Minority Supplier Development Council and the Chicago/Northwest Indiana Minority Supplier Development Council and the city of Gary to identify businesses certified as minority, women or veteran-owned, the order states.
To qualify, minority, female or veteran ownership must be at least 51% in each respective company.
Tiered contract goals
For procurement of professional services contracts, supplies and construction totaling $1 million or less, 20% must be made up of minority-owned businesses, 5% women and 2% veterans, the order states.
For procurements between $1 million and $100 million, 30% must be made up of minority-owned businesses, 10% women and 2% veterans.
For procurements above $100 million, 40% must be made up of minority-owned businesses, 20% women and 5% veterans.
Let’s M.O.V.E.
The new program will be titled “Let’s M.O.V.E.,” or “Let’s Make Opportunities Viable and Equitable,” the order states.
The program will identify overall administration and guidelines, accountability and reporting standards, bid solicitation, review and selection procedures, and set performance reviews of contract holders and city departments with compliance of this order.
The order directs all city departments and its political subdivision to “take affirmative action” to ensure the full participation from minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses.
Last month, Prince applauded Hard Rock's local hiring initiatives, in an agreement with Gary, that gives minorities who have historically not had a seat at the table a chance to participate in significant construction work.
A city official said Prince's administration is expected to release a statement later Friday.