Prince signs 1st executive order, boosting minority, women and veteran businesses

GARY — City leaders will further engage businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans for work within the city under an executive order issued by Mayor Jerome Prince Thursday.

It's Prince's first executive order since he was sworn in as Gary's newest mayor in January.

The city will collaborate with local and state agencies that already maintain an existing list of minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses to achieve this, and to increase the pool of Gary-based entities, according to a signed executive order obtained by The Times.

The new program will ensure such firms “have access to and participate fully in the procurement process from the time of solicitation to contract award,” the order states.

Prince said the city can realize a “robust, self-sustaining local economy” if minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses are included in the contract letting process, according to the order.

To ensure local businesses are not excluded, the mayor said consideration will be prioritized first to Gary businesses and then businesses located in Lake County, in Northwest Indiana, the state, and then the Chicago area, the order states.