Election 2022: Lake County

Prominent Lake County officials fail to timely submit campaign finance reports

  • Updated
Lake County Election Board

Shown are four of the five members of the Lake County Election Board, from left, Bob Tribble, County Clerk Mike Brown, Chairman Kevin Smith and Michael Mellon. John Reed is not pictured.

 Dan Carden, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Two prominent elected officials were rebuked Tuesday by the Lake County Election Board for failing to timely file campaign finance reports.

County Clerk Mike Brown, who serves on the election board, and Lake County Councilman-elect Clorius Lay, who is on the Gary Common Council, apologized for neglecting their reporting obligations.

Brown said his report was submitted unusually late because he wasn't prepared to immediately compile it since he wasn't planning on running for office this year, and he had to spend more of his own money compared to past elections.

He explained that he got into the race after it became clear that the health of Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo — a friend and mentor to Brown — would prevent the incumbent from continuing his reelection campaign.

Brown, who previously served as county clerk, won the Democratic primary and later was chosen by party leaders to finish Arredondo's term after he resigned July 14. Brown was unopposed for a four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.

"I hope that this won't ever happen again. But it's just one of those things that occur," Brown said "I apologize to the board, as well as to the citizens of Lake County. Sometimes things happen and you just have to deal with them."

The board then voted unanimously, with Brown abstaining, to fine their fellow member $10 for a first-time violation of the campaign finance reporting deadline.

"Obviously, this board has to hold you to a higher standard than it must hold anybody else, so there's no way, under any circumstances, that we could waive anything," said Michael Mellon, a Republican election board member. "We treat you just like we would treat any other individual that comes through here."

Meanwhile, Lay offered no excuse for failing to file his pre-election campaign finance report after also missing the deadline to file his preprimary report and getting fined $100 by the election board this year.

He ultimately filed his preprimary report Tuesday and promised to get his pre-election report wrapped up in the next 30 days.

"I got behind. I didn't finish it," Lay said.

The board agreed to postpone any discussion of another fine for a missing report until Lay actually files it.

"What ultimately we want is, we want the report," Mellon said.

In that vein, the board agreed Tuesday to waive proposed fines against more than a dozen campaign committees whose finance reports were filed a few days after the deadline.

Mike Brown

Lake County Clerk Mike Brown

 The Times file photo
Clorius Lay

Gary Common Councilman Clorius Lay

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times
