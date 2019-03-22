CROWN POINT — Attorneys for two prominent Munster pastors have asked a judge to issue a gag order in a lawsuit filed against them by the mother of an 18-year-old woman who drowned in their pool.
Stephen Munsey and Melodye Munsey are the well-known pastors of the Family Christian Center in Munster, attorney David Jensen wrote.
"The plaintiff's counsel has indicated to counsel for the Munseys that, given this fact, he intends to use negative publicity in litigating this case to place pressure upon them," Jensen said.
Trent McCain, attorney for the mother Vicki Olds, said Tuesday the allegation is not true.
"They do not quote to anything specific that I said: time, date, place," McCain said. "I think that is just hyperbole."
Jensen's motion also alleged Olds, whose 18-year-old daughter Domonique “Nikki” Smith drowned in May 2015 while babysitting at the Munseys' Schererville home, "made an inflammatory claim" during a news conference that a security video had been tampered with.
McCain said Olds may have talked about the video during a news conference in November 2017, but he was unsure of her exact words. Olds is also known as Vicki Walker.
"Once we got involved and reviewed the video, we didn't make any claims that it had been tampered with," he said.
McCain said he plans to file his response to the Munseys' motion by March 29.
"We think this is an important matter where the press should be granted unfettered access," McCain said. "The membership of Family Christian Center is probably close to 10,000,* so this is a very significant case."
The attorneys appeared last week before Lake Superior Court Judge John Pera, who set deadlines in the case.
Pera also ordered attorneys not to hold any news conferences or issue any news releases while the motion for a gag order is under consideration.
Olds alleges suspicious circumstances surrounded the investigation into her daughter's death and claims the Munseys were negligent in caring for her daughter, who was babysitting the pastors' grandchild May 29, 2015, at their residence.
* Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct that attorney Trent McCain estimates the size of Family Community Center's congregation at 10,000. The Times regrets the error.