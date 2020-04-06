Property owners get 60-day grace period to pay taxes penalty free

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hoosiers are being given a 60-day grace period to pay the first installment of their property tax bills without penalty in this coronavirus-plagued year.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte County will be mailing out tax bills in the next three weeks printed with a deadline of payment due May 11.

But Lake County Treasurer Peggy Katona said property owners won’t be assessed any penalties for late payments until after July 10.

LaPorte County Treasurer Lynne Spevak said Gov. Eric Holcomb is granting that two-month delay to give relief to Hoosiers affected by the state-mandated closure of restaurants, bars and other retail businesses in recent days.

The delay only affects those who pay their own taxes. Financial institutions who hold residents’ home mortgages and collect property tax through escrow accounts still will be required to pay on May 11.

And local government representatives in all three counties said they hope the majority of their taxpayers who do pay their own taxes still will honor the May 10 deadline so local government can receive the revenues needed to perform essential services as usual.