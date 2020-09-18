Prosecutors claim accused bank robber apologized to teller

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors argue an Illinois teenager accused of robbing two banks last month confessed to his crime in an apology he made to one of his victims.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II and his Assistant Attorney Philip C. Benson say Matayo H. Young left a revealing note at a bank he robbed last month, a hand printed message addressed, “Dear bank teller.”

Prosecutors included it in a U.S. District Court request that Young, 19, of Illinois be kept in federal detention until he his tried on felony bank robbery charges.

Gary defense attorney Darnail Lyles, who represents Young, is contesting the government’s claim that Young is too dangerous and unstable to be released from jail at this time.

Young is now facing 65 years in prison on federal charges of bank robbery by force, violence and fraud.

Lyles is arguing the government doesn’t have a strong evidence against Young, who has been in federal detention since his arrest Aug. 6.

Apologized for scaring teller

Prosecutors claim the note shows Young not only admits, but also apologizes for threatening the teller during one of the robberies.