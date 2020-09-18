Prosecutors claim accused bank robber apologized to teller

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors argue an Illinois teenager accused of robbing two banks last month confessed to his crime in an apology he made to one of his victims.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II and his Assistant Attorney Philip C. Benson say Matayo H. Young left a revealing note at a bank he robbed last month, a hand printed message addressed, “Dear bank teller.”
Prosecutors included it in a U.S. District Court request that Young, 19, of Illinois be kept in federal detention until he his tried on felony bank robbery charges.
Gary defense attorney Darnail Lyles, who represents Young, is contesting the government’s claim that Young is too dangerous and unstable to be released from jail at this time.
Young is now facing 65 years in prison on federal charges of bank robbery by force, violence and fraud.
Lyles is arguing the government doesn’t have a strong evidence against Young, who has been in federal detention since his arrest Aug. 6.
Apologized for scaring teller
Prosecutors claim the note shows Young not only admits, but also apologizes for threatening the teller during one of the robberies.
It begins, “You have my dearest (apology) for me scaring you the way that I did. I was scared myself and put in a situation I never thought I would be in. Honestly, I wish I could take it all back.”
He ends the note by expressing the hope he can give the money back eventually and the teller can forgive him “so that I can begin to forgive myself.”
Prosecutors also released what they claim is a demand note the defendants gave one of the tellers they robbed. It states, “This is a robbery. Put the money in an envelope. Do not make sudden movements or ... alarm or say anything or people will get hurt. $5,000.”
They argue Young and his co-defendant, Myron McKinley were planning last month to rob five area banks.
They are charged with robbing TCF Bank branch, 17830 Halsted St., Homewood, Illinois, on Aug. 3 and Peoples Bank, 130 Rimback St., Hammond, on Aug. 6.
They were arrested later Aug. 6 acting suspiciously outside the Fifth Third Bank, 21403 Cicero Ave., Matteson, Illinois.
Prosecutors say they also were planning to rob a BMO Harris Bank branches on Sibley Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond.
They argue Young isn’t a good candidate for bond because he has been in mental health treatment the past year and abuses marijuana and unprescribed Xanax.
A federal magistrate ordered McKinley last month to remain in federal detention until he is tried on robbery charges.
Young’s attorney, Lyles, argues the government is improperly basing its case on texts between Young and McKinley found on McKinley’s cellphone. The attorney said McKinley didn’t give investigators permission to extract texts from that phone.
Prosecutors said strong evidence against the two defendants includes video surveillance footage, recovery of some of the stolen money and Young’s confession.
The court has yet to rule on whether Young will be detained or freed on bond.
