Prosecutors say former Sheriff Buncich should remain in prison

Two firms alone — CSA of Lake Station and Samson of Merrillville — paid Buncich and his re-election campaign committee a total of $38,000 between 2009 and 2016.

Hollar states to the appeals court, “there was plenty of evidence that companies had to pay Buncich to maintain their tows and that higher payments led to more tows."

A federal grand jury indicted Buncich in 2016. He faced a trial in Hammond the following year.

Buncich testified in his own defense and denied receiving bribes from towing firms.

He insisted he selected tow operators based on their equipment, response times and insurance.

Buncich admitted receiving cash from Samson multiple times, but claimed these were all legal campaign contributions that neither bought the company a place on the tow list or kept it there.

Buncich acknowledged he did not itemize this cash in his campaign account records, which he chalked up to “sloppy work.”

He proclaimed his innocence, arguing he was an honest citizen who worked 70 hours a week and served admirably in the sheriff’s department for over 25 years.