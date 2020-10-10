Protesters seeking justice for Breonna Taylor march in Hobart

HOBART — When it comes to racial and economic justice, Northwest Indiana is at a “turning point,” Winfield resident Ayesha Espinoza said at a social justice march and rally Saturday outside City Hall.

"I’m here to support a group of people who are aware of the problem and want to do more than just wear a T-shirt or talk about it at the dinner table,” Espinoza said.

The rally was sponsored by NWI Solidarity, which describes itself as a leftist organization based in Northwest Indiana that seeks to promote direct action, community support and organized protests.

The rally was dedicated to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was fatally shot March 13 in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment when three members of the Louisville Metro Police Department forced entry into the apartment as part of an investigation into drug dealing. After Taylor’s boyfriend allegedly fired a shot and wounded one officer, police fired 32 shots, killing Taylor.

One of the officers involved was subsequently fired. The city of Louisville agreed to a $12 million settlement with Taylor’s family and promised to reform its police practices. None of the officers involved in the raid has been directly charged in Taylor’s death.