Protesters seeking justice for Breonna Taylor march in Hobart

HOBART — When it comes to racial and economic justice, Northwest Indiana is at a “turning point,” Winfield resident Ayesha Espinoza said at a social justice march and rally Saturday outside City Hall.
"I’m here to support a group of people who are aware of the problem and want to do more than just wear a T-shirt or talk about it at the dinner table,” Espinoza said.
The rally was sponsored by NWI Solidarity, which describes itself as a leftist organization based in Northwest Indiana that seeks to promote direct action, community support and organized protests.
The rally was dedicated to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was fatally shot March 13 in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment when three members of the Louisville Metro Police Department forced entry into the apartment as part of an investigation into drug dealing. After Taylor’s boyfriend allegedly fired a shot and wounded one officer, police fired 32 shots, killing Taylor.
One of the officers involved was subsequently fired. The city of Louisville agreed to a $12 million settlement with Taylor’s family and promised to reform its police practices. None of the officers involved in the raid has been directly charged in Taylor’s death.
Participants in the rally wore shirts and carried signs bearing the names of, among others, Taylor and George Floyd, who died after a Minnesota officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Espinoza’s daughter, Alex, 14, a student at Wheeler Middle School in Crown Point, joined her mother, wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt.
“I want to be here because of all the injustice out there and I want that to change,” Alex Espinoza said.
The march proceeded from the Revelli Bandshell, along the downtown lakefront to Main Street and City Hall. Hecklers, some carrying American flags and police flags, added their comments to those made by rally participants.
Connie Wachala, an environmentalist from Highland, noted, “It’s very important to care about justice in this country.”
As stated on an NWI Solidarity flyer posted at Festival Park, “We aren’t promising a perfect world. Merely a better one.”
The group promotes a “way of cooperation, mutual aid, and self-determination, a way in which power is shared, democracy radicalized, and individual freedom ensured through collective action.”
Among rally speakers, Sarah Wilkinson, who lost her job as a Hobart Family YMCA preschool teacher at Joan Martin Elementary because she had a BLM sign on her car, challenged the civil and school cities of Hobart “to get their act together” on race relations.
“We have a lot to learn and unlearn,” Wilkinson said. “Take a stand now.”
The Rev. Charles Strietelmeier, retired pastor of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart, has attended other rallies. He said bickering and name-calling must stop.
“We need to keep talking to our friends and people who may not be our friends right now. Look for common ground,” Strietelmeier said. “I love this country and I want it to be great for everybody.”
