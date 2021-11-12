Public encouraged to show gratitude to veterans

CROWN POINT — “Thank you for making my life better.”
Kevin Dvorak still gets emotional when he recalls a little girl telling him that at a supermarket.
A 10-year Navy veteran and commander of American Legion Post 20. Dvorak addressed the Veterans Day service Thursday in the rotunda of the old Lake County Courthouse.
Other veterans and residents echoed Dvorak’s attitude of gratitude toward those who served in the armed forces.
Phil Mueller, a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and member of Post 20, served in the Army during 1960-62, including the Cuban Missile Crisis. “So many of us were drafted. Most did not volunteer, and a number of these guys were in Vietnam,” he said, asking for “just the recognition that we did serve and were loyal.”
“Say thank you,” said Pat Klaas of Post 20 Auxiliary. Fellow auxilian Julie Fleming added, “Any nice gesture will do, like buying them a cup of coffee.”
Michelle Fox, who served in the Navy during 2005-09, attended Ivy Tech State College afterward and today works as a hospital nurse, said veterans need help with employment and homelessness.
”A lot of times, people will ask veterans and they don’t say anything,” Fox said, adding, “I’d do it all over again” with military service.
American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard’s platform is No Veteran Left Behind. That, he said, includes honoring the living and the dead.
“We must do everything possible to prevent veterans from taking their own lives, a cause of death that continues to exceed those we have lost in combat over recent years,” Dillard said. “We must continue to provide opportunity and hope for those battered by the COVID-19 economy. We must advocate for quality health care for all veterans and compensation to those sickened as a result of military toxic exposures.”
Mayor David Uran signed an executive order in 2019 allowing full-time city employees who served in this country’s armed forces to take a day off, “at any time, for any reason,” with their supervisor’s approval.
While Veterans Day discounts are always appreciated, Dillard said, “Veterans Day is the perfect opportunity to conduct a ‘buddy check.’ A simple ‘how-are-you-doing?’ can go a long way in reminding our brothers and sisters who served that they are valued members of our special community.”
Uran did not serve in the military, but his daughter is an Air Force veteran. The mayor suggested “extending a hand and saying thank you, not just today but the other 365 days in the year as well. Today is a reminder of all the freedoms we enjoy.”
The former Armistice Day was initially observed Nov. 11, 1919 on the first anniversary of the end of World War I. It became an annual observance in 1926 and a national holiday in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day, honoring those who died and survived while serving in the military.
Moved to the fourth Monday in October through the Uniform Holidays Bill of 1968, the holiday returned to Nov. 11 in 1975 by President Gerald Ford because of the historical significance of the date.
Karla Powers, who husband Joe was main speaker, suggested the public could reach out to veterans. When school children thank him for his service, Karla said, “He appreciates it so much.”
A Marine during 1982-86, Powers said, “We need veterans. Without them, there would be no “land of the free.’”
Powers added that citizens can also actively work to defend freedoms and “continue to make American the best it can be.”
Indiana Veteran Grants reports currently more than 357,400 veterans in Indiana who are war-time veterans. This includes the more than 118,000 who survived the Gulf War; more than 166,100 from Vietnam; more than 50,200 from Korea; and more than 40,100 from World War II.
A member of the Sons of the American Legion, Greg Bosenbark led the Pledge of Allegiance. His father Everett served in WWII and his brother Samuel was killed in Vietnam. He suggested the public can always thank veterans for their service.
“If you see them, buy them a cup of coffee,” Bosenbark said. “Any little thing is appreciated by a veteran.”
Trumpeter Kelly Walton, who played “Taps,” teaches music at Timothy Ball Elementary. The granddaughter of a WWII veteran, she said her husband Mark, also a teacher, has enlisted with the Indiana National Guard.
“I’ve always been a trumpeter, but with Mark joining the military, that puts more weight on this holiday for me,” Walton said.
Ivy Sanek served in the Army during 2013-15 and her husband Joseph served 2012-19, also in the Army. She’d like to see more appreciation of female veterans.
“A simple thanks is more than enough,” she said. “I didn’t join for an ‘attaboy.’ I felt it was my duty.”