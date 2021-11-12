Public encouraged to show gratitude to veterans

The former Armistice Day was initially observed Nov. 11, 1919 on the first anniversary of the end of World War I. It became an annual observance in 1926 and a national holiday in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day, honoring those who died and survived while serving in the military.

Moved to the fourth Monday in October through the Uniform Holidays Bill of 1968, the holiday returned to Nov. 11 in 1975 by President Gerald Ford because of the historical significance of the date.

Karla Powers, who husband Joe was main speaker, suggested the public could reach out to veterans. When school children thank him for his service, Karla said, “He appreciates it so much.”

A Marine during 1982-86, Powers said, “We need veterans. Without them, there would be no “land of the free.’”

Powers added that citizens can also actively work to defend freedoms and “continue to make American the best it can be.”

Indiana Veteran Grants reports currently more than 357,400 veterans in Indiana who are war-time veterans. This includes the more than 118,000 who survived the Gulf War; more than 166,100 from Vietnam; more than 50,200 from Korea; and more than 40,100 from World War II.