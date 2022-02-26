 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public hearing set for proposed roundabout at U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue

Residents go bumper to bumper against INDOT’s roundabout plan at US 231 and Cline Avenue

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer talks to constituents in November 2019 about the potential roundabout at U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue. 

 Mary Freda

The Indiana Department of Transportation and the engineering firm Troyer Group will hold a public hearing March 9 regarding a proposed roundabout at U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue between Crown Point and St. John.

The hearing will collect comments on the preliminary plan to convert the signalized intersection into a roundabout. Construction is currently slated for 2024, which is subject to change, according to INDOT's announcement. The project would cost an estimated $2.7 million and will be entirely state funded.

INDOT said the project's purpose is to address safety deficiencies at the intersection, which sees a relatively high rate of traffic crashes and injuries, due in part to the current intersection geometry. 

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. and be held at Suncrest Christian Church, 10009 Parrish Ave., St. John.

Project representatives will be available to answer questions during an open house beginning at 5 p.m. and again after the presentation. Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the public hearing procedure.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the INDOT Northwest Facebook page for interested parties who cannot attend in person.

Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing or within a two-week comment period after the meeting to Troyer Group by mail to Troyer Group, Attn: James Landry, 3930 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545, or by email to jlandry@troyergroup.com. Comments may be submitted to INDOT by mail to Michael Grylewicz, INDOT Project Manager, INDOT LaPorte District, 315 E. Boyd Rd., LaPorte, IN 46350, or by email to mgrylewicz@indot.in.gov.

INDOT asks that all comments be submitted by 5 p.m. March 23.

