GRIFFITH — A low moan echoed from the depths of an icy ditch, causing a Griffith man to scale down the side of Colfax Avenue to investigate.
What he found in the darkness of that marsh is something he will never forget.
On the night of Jan. 10, Bob Hoelter was taking a walk. En route to a local store, he heard a noise coming from Cady Marsh Ditch, between Colfax Avenue and Broad Street.
Picking his way through the brush and frozen muck, Hoelter was met with two sad eyes and a tiny brown snout bound tightly with electrical tape. He crawled out of the ditch clutching a shivering, two-pound puppy under his jacket.
“He wouldn't have survived another night,” Hoetler said.
The only place Hoelter knew to go was Griffith Animal Hospital on Ridge Road.
“A man walked in and said, 'I found a puppy,'” Lori Kovacich, the hospital's office manager, said. “Then he pulled this tiny thing out of his jacket, and when I saw the tape around its mouth, I panicked. I didn't even get the man's name.”
Clinic staff described the 4-month-old terrier mix as a tiny skeleton when Hoelter whisked him away from what would have been a cold, lonely death on the side of the road.
“Whoever did this to him didn't give him a fighting chance,” Hoelter said.
Kovacich said a foul smell of rotting flesh came from the tape around the puppy's snout, signaling the tape had likely been holding the dog's jaws shut for days.
In her 30 years of working at the animal hospital, she had never seen anything like this.
“I've seen some horrific things, but to know someone in our area put tape around a puppy's mouth and threw it out of a car window — just to know that level of meanness is this close home is horrible,” Kovacich said.
Veterinarians also found out the puppy had a broken back right leg, likely from being thrown out of a car and into the ditch. Upon pulling the tape off, vets uncovered raw, bare skin.
That next day, Kovacich posted a photo of the puppy's bound nose on Facebook,writing, “Yesterday I was proven wrong. I have not seen it all.”
That's when a grieving dog mom fell in love at first sight.
Mary Witting, of Griffith, had just lost her beloved dog Charlotte to cancer in October. As soon as she saw the tiny pup's picture, she knew, “I needed him, and he needed me.”
Witting was close with the animal hospital staff, who had cared for Charlotte, and contacted Kovacich immediately to ask for ownership. While under vet care, Witting visited the puppy and saw a blooming transformation each day.
On Jan. 14, he got a name. Two days later, he finally went home.
A new life for Louie
Louie, a very good boy, has gained three pounds and has since acquired a metal pin in his back leg after the night he was scooped away from certain death. A pink strip of bare skin still stripes his tiny muzzle; however, other than a slight limp, he has left the past firmly in that cold ditch.
“Louie was my grandpa's name,” Witting said. “I've always considered my grandpa as my guardian angel.”
Witting and her husband, Doug, have received an outpouring of love for tiny Louie. A New Jersey group called Fur Angels Blessing Blanketeers sent a blessed handmade blanket and toys, and a friend made Louie an array of tiny stylish ties and bandannas.
These days, Louie spends his days by Witting's side, laying on her lap for belly rubs and proudly sporting his “Belly Rub Club” T-shirt she bought him for around the house.
“He's so trusting and so loving,” Witting said. “You'd think because of what he's been through, he'd be skittish, but he's not. He's just a little love bug. Nobody will probably ever know what he's been through.”
An emotional reunion
As Louie made his recovery, Kovacich said she just wanted to be able to hug and thank the man who saved him. Her wish was answered when Hoelter's niece, a Griffith Animal Hospital client, offered to bring him in for a reunion.
On Wednesday, Hoelter came to the animal hospital and was met with a surprise.
“I didn't think he would remember me, and then he came right up to me,” Hoelter said.
Hoetler said he's happy the pup is finally getting the life he deserves. Witting told Hoteler he can visit Louie whenever he wants.
“He couldn't believe Louie remembered him,” Witting said. “I said, 'You're probably the first person to show him kindness in his whole life.”