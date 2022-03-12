Puppy yoga gives cute glimpse of revamped Hobart Humane Society

HOBART — Kelly Carey is not sure how much actual exercising gets done during the puppy and kitten yoga classes The Humane Society of Hobart hosts at the nearby Portage Township YMCA.

But the aim of the classes is not so much the usual stretching and toning as it is awareness of the shelter and its efforts, promotion of available animals and the ongoing need for funding to keep the entire effort going, said Carey, who wears many different hats at the local Humane Society.

The Hobart location is in the midst of an aggressive transformation, which began in 2018, aimed at better fulfilling its vision of ending animal suffering and ensuring that pets live in a safe and caring environment, Executive Director Jennifer Webber said.

Webber said in 2016, 58% of the animals that came through the doors of the modest, 68-year-old facility along Ind. 130 had a live outcome. That figure is now at 98%.

"It's really an art," she said.

The shelter takes in about 3,000 animals each year, Webber said.

The facility has taken a multi-channeled approach to this transformation involving a strong online and social media presence, events and outreach, Webber said.

Where the aim was once to simply eliminate the problem of unwanted dogs and cats, today's "progressive sheltering" works to combat the underlying issues that lead to homeless pets and improve the quality and care of those animals, she said.

Among the efforts underway at the Hobart facility is the HOPE (Helping Our Pets' Effect) Outreach Program, which "puts boots on the ground" in neighborhoods throughout Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago to share information and help with veterinary care, pet supplies, and host trap, neuter and release programs among the feral cat population.

HSH also operates a pet food pantry to provide assistance to pet owners in need, Webber said.

The Together Forever: Emergency Assistance Program provides temporary foster homes, emergency medical funding, boarding and training to those facing tough times that impact their pets, according to HSH.

When a stray animal is located, the shelter takes an aggressive approach to returning the dog or cat to its original home, Webber said. Fliers are posted and the stray is promoted on social media.

Puppy yoga classes, like the one that took place Friday at the Portage Township YMCA, is one way funds are raised to help support all these efforts, Carey said.

Webber said adoption fees and donations are a big source of funding as the shelter continues making progress toward breaking even with its annual $700,000 budget.

For more information about the Humane Society of Hobart, visit hshobart.org.

