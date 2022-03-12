Puppy yoga gives cute glimpse of revamped Hobart Humane Society

Dana Watt, of Portage, is visited by a puppy while performing the downward dog pose Friday at the Portage Y. Under the direction of Rachel Kelley, Yoga students participated in the meditative practice Friday at the Portage Y with a bonus: puppies from the Humane Society of Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
A puppy watches as students perform yoga Friday under the direction of Rachel Kelley at the Portage Y.
Julia Hoham, of Portage, holds a puppy while practicing yoga Friday at the Portage Y. Under the direction of Rachel Kelley, Hoham and other yoga students participated in the meditative practices Friday at the Portage Y with a bonus: puppies from the Humane Society of Hobart.
Caressa Retherford, of Portage, is paid a visit by a puppy Friday during a yoga class at the Portage Y. Under the direction of Rachel Kelley, Yoga students participated in the meditative practice Friday at the Portage Y with a bonus: puppies from the Humane Society of Hobart.
Yoga instructor Rachel Kelley holds a puppy while performing a pose and leading a class Friday at the Portage Y during a Yoga with Puppies Yoga class.
Caressa Retherford, of Portage, performs yoga poses along with other students as a puppy wanders in the Friday yoga class at the Portage Y.
Julia Hoham, of Portage, holds a puppy Friday during a yoga class at the Portage Y.
HOBART — Kelly Carey is not sure how much actual exercising gets done during the puppy and kitten yoga classes The Humane Society of Hobart hosts at the nearby Portage Township YMCA.
But the aim of the classes is not so much the usual stretching and toning as it is awareness of the shelter and its efforts, promotion of available animals and the ongoing need for funding to keep the entire effort going, said Carey, who wears many different hats at the local Humane Society.
The Hobart location is in the midst of an aggressive transformation, which began in 2018, aimed at better fulfilling its vision of ending animal suffering and ensuring that pets live in a safe and caring environment, Executive Director Jennifer Webber said.
Webber said in 2016, 58% of the animals that came through the doors of the modest, 68-year-old facility along Ind. 130 had a live outcome. That figure is now at 98%.
"It's really an art," she said.
The shelter takes in about 3,000 animals each year, Webber said.
The facility has taken a multi-channeled approach to this transformation involving a strong online and social media presence, events and outreach, Webber said.
Where the aim was once to simply eliminate the problem of unwanted dogs and cats, today's "progressive sheltering" works to combat the underlying issues that lead to homeless pets and improve the quality and care of those animals, she said.
Among the efforts underway at the Hobart facility is the HOPE (Helping Our Pets' Effect) Outreach Program, which "puts boots on the ground" in neighborhoods throughout Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago to share information and help with veterinary care, pet supplies, and host trap, neuter and release programs among the feral cat population.
