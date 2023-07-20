Purdue University Extension has partnered with urban farmers to help locals assess their soil health and land history.

A Zoom presentation Wednesday outlined the methods available for such an assessment.

“There are methods that we can use to make sure that we’re not going to do harm to ourselves and to protect people that we live with, live next to, care about, sell feed, sell crops to, etc.,” former Westwood College professor and urban farmer Sam Love said during the presentation.

Love highlighted that researching soil and site history can aid land and homeowners in determining their soil health and, therefore, what can grow on certain properties.

The first of the methods Love outlined in his presentation was conducting a soil test.

A soil test, according to Purdue Extension’s website, measures phosphorus, potassium, pH levels and organic matter in a soil sample.

Although Purdue extension does not conduct soil tests for homeowners, A&L Great Lakes Laboratories Inc., which is located in Fort Wayne, does conduct such tests.

To submit a sample for testing, collect enough soil to fill a plastic sandwich bag and indicate what will be grown in the area where the soil was collected.

There are a variety of basic soil test packages available without recommendations or, at an additional cost, with recommendations.

More information and cost estimates can be found at the website https://algreatlakes.com/pages/soil-analysis.

"Modern-day nutrient management focuses on efficiency," according to the website.

"That is, getting the greatest possible crop production while reducing economic and environmental issues," the site said. "However, soils are complex, dynamic, and highly variable systems. Without comprehensive analyses, it is virtually impossible to achieve maximum efficiency. You can’t manage what you don’t measure."

Another method from Love’s presentation was self-observation.

Albeit a simple method, self-observation is important to assess what’s already growing on a piece of property, Love said.

Dry or dead patches can indicate problems with soil, as well as the presence of invasive species.

A common invasive species in northwest Indiana is tree of heaven, which closely resembles native sumac species and secretes a chemical into the soil that is toxic to other plants, Love said.

The presentation continued on with perhaps more complicated resources for looking up land history.

GIS, or geographic information systems, can be a useful tool for recording both land history and land characteristics over time.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) offers maps free for public use that identify a range of locations facing environmental damage, from cleanup sites to brownfields.

Brownfields, according to Love, are sites that are too polluted for the growth of vegetation.

Brownfields often are the sites of abandoned gas stations or the sites of abandoned dry cleaners.

Additionally, Love said that soil maps can be a useful tool in identifying what soil types are common in certain areas.

Although data is available through the Soil Survey Geographic Database (SSURGO), access to information is not necessarily user friendly.

“There is a very real reason for us to be more knowledgeable of what is in the ground beneath our feet before we start planting and eating from there,” Love said.