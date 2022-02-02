Purdue Extension working to support female farmers in Lake County

CROWN POINT — In 2017, 64% of U.S. farmers were male, and the average size of a farm in Lake County was 293 acres, but as the number of female, urban growers rises, Purdue Extension is working to support the changing face of farming.

Annie's Project, a national nonprofit, has been leading classes catered to supporting female farmers and ranchers since 2003. Last spring, Purdue Extension decided to conduct an Annie's Project class with an "urban twist." After an all-virtual program in 2021, Lake County Extension Educator Rebecca Koetz said she is excited to gather in-person this year. That is why Koetz applied for a grant from the Indiana Farm Bureau that will drop the registration price from $65 to $33.75 for eight participants.

“While we have to charge for programming in order to meet our needs, a lot of times these urban growers do not necessarily have the funding to pay for something like this," Koetz said.

Extension is hoping to create "a community of urban growers," where participants can learn important skills and develop a network of support. Participants will meet every Monday at 5 p.m. from Feb. 7 to March 14 in the Lake County Extension Office located 2293 N Main Street, Crown Point.

The decision to focus on female farmers growing in urban settings was driven by the demand Purdue Extension has seen, Koetz said. While in the past, Extension has focused on working with more "traditional" farmers, Koetz said there has been a shift over the past two years.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2017 the average age of a farmer in the U.S. was 57.5. The majority of farmers also had a wealth of experience with the average length of time producing on their current farm being 21.3 years. However, in recent years Extension has seen growing interest among younger farmers, and a 2018 study found that over the past 30 years, urban agriculture has increased by 30%.

In an effort to "meet the need," Extension launched three programs: the Urban Farming Signature Program, Annie's Project and the Beginning Farmer Workshop, Koetz said.

“We are still meeting the needs of our traditional audience, but we are definitely having to rethink how to create programming," Koetz said. “Our food system maybe looks different than it did in years past. ... There is more of a focus on local food systems."

Annie's Project places special emphasis on creating a "safe space" for female growers to ask questions and learn, Koetz explained.

Last year the 20 participants created a Facebook page where they have kept in touch, and this summer Extension will be hosting tours at some of the former participant's farms. At the end of the program there will be a panel of female farmers so students can ask questions and meet other women in their field.

Adding an urban twist to Annie's Project means bringing in specialists to discuss growing in areas that may not be zoned for agriculture, lessons on direct-to-consumer marketing, grant writing and more.

“Women in ag definitely have specific needs that are really well-met when the program is catered to women,” Koetz said. "Having a space that is at least primarily women creates this safe space and a lasting bond.”

Registration for the six-week-long program closes Feb. 4 and costs $75, sign-up at cvent.me/WYgrYW. Participants interested in the discount can contact Koetz at busser@purdue.edu or 219-755-3240.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.