HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Chinese Student Association hosts its annual Chinese Spring Festival at 3 p.m. Sunday in Alumni Hall in the Student Union & Library on the Hammond Campus, 2233 173rd St.
Activities include networking, a performance and dinner. A selection of Chinese food will be served, along with pizza and beverages. This family-friendly event is open to the public. Chinese New Year is a Chinese festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance during the week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first floor in the Student Union & Library Building or the Classroom Office Building concourse on the Hammond Campus. Admission is $5 for PNW students, $10 for adults and free for children ages 6 and under. For more information, contact CIVS@pnw.edu or 219-989-2765.