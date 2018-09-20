Job-seeking alumni, students and community members are invited to attend Purdue University Northwest’s Fall Career Expo Sept. 28 at the university’s Fitness & Recreation Center, 2320 173rd St., Hammond.
The Fall Career Expo is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to all alumni and students of Purdue University regardless of campus affiliation. The general public is welcome to attend this event from 1 to 2 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed for an interview and have multiple copies of their resume ready. Business professional dress is recommended.
“Employers from across the country, covering a wide variety of professional industries, will be in attendance,” said Natalie Connors, director of PNW’s Career Center.
The event is free and registration will be available at the door. For more information, visit www.pnw.edu/career-center/careerexpoemployer/.