HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest presents its annual ShamROCK It Out Battle of the Bands, a spirited competition open to PNW students and to bands throughout Northwest Indiana, showcasing a diverse variety of artists at this musical showdown.
“This will be our third year hosting the Battle of the Bands at Purdue Northwest,” said Magdalena Madrigal, from the Office of Student Life. “Each year we aim at engaging the student population and community a little more in hopes of providing a fun and memorable experience.”
ShamROCK It Out will take place starting a 6 p.m. March 21 on the Hammond campus in Alumni Hall of the Student Union Library Building, 2233 173rd St. The event is free to participants and open to the community.
To register for the event, visit www.pnw.edu/student-activities/shamrock-it-out-2019 or call 219-989-3166.