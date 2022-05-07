Pursuit through Cedar Lake ends in crash, police say

CEDAR LAKE — A Crown Point man led police on a chase through Cedar Lake that ended in a crash and arrest Friday night.

Brody Bramwell, 18, of Crown Point, will face charges including resisting law enforcement, failure of duty, possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of marijuana, according to the Cedar Lake Police Department. Police said Bramwell also garnered several infractions for traffic violations.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Cedar Lake Reserve Cpl. Harry Preste saw a tan Honda CRV speeding north in the 13100 block of Fairbanks Street.

The officer attempted to pull Bramwell over after he saw him disregard stop signs. However, Bramwell refused to stop, leading chase through several neighborhood streets, until turning around to flee south.

As the chase continued on 133rd Avenue and went north onto Lake Shore Drive, Cedar Lake Cpl. Ryan Miller, Officer Bradly Kamstra, Officer Richard Pennington and Officer Ben King joined in the pursuit.

Bramwell then crashed into the rear of another vehicle just west of Hilltop Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Brody tried to continue to drive away; however the damage from the crash caused his vehicle to become disabled. He was arrested and taken to Lake County Jail. Police also stated he was found to be in possession of THC vape cartridges.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and the driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

Police are continuing the investigation and additional charges may be filed. The Cedar Lake Fire Department assisted police in the incident.

