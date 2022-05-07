 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Pursuit through Cedar Lake ends in crash, police say

  • 0

CEDAR LAKE — A Crown Point man led police on a chase through Cedar Lake that ended in a crash and arrest Friday night. 

Brody Bramwell, 18, of Crown Point, will face charges including resisting law enforcement, failure of duty, possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of marijuana, according to the Cedar Lake Police Department. Police said Bramwell also garnered several infractions for traffic violations.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Cedar Lake Reserve Cpl. Harry Preste saw a tan Honda CRV speeding north in the 13100 block of Fairbanks Street.

The officer attempted to pull Bramwell over after he saw him disregard stop signs. However, Bramwell refused to stop, leading chase through several neighborhood streets, until turning around to flee south.

As the chase continued on 133rd Avenue and went north onto Lake Shore Drive, Cedar Lake Cpl. Ryan Miller, Officer Bradly Kamstra, Officer Richard Pennington and Officer Ben King joined in the pursuit.

People are also reading…

Bramwell then crashed into the rear of another vehicle just west of Hilltop Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, police said. 

Brody tried to continue to drive away; however the damage from the crash caused his vehicle to become disabled. He was arrested and taken to Lake County Jail. Police also stated he was found to be in possession of THC vape cartridges.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and the driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

Police are continuing the investigation and additional charges may be filed. The Cedar Lake Fire Department assisted police in the incident.

Brody Bramwell

Brody Bramwell

 Anna Ortiz
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts