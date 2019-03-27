WHITING — It’s quaint, a little quirky and more than a nice city to visit.
Whiting officials have been planning for years to make their community both a destination and a place where people want to live, Mayor Joe Stahura said.
From the lakefront to a growing business district to the new Mascot Hall of Fame, city leaders have been working over the past 10 years to improve the quality of life in Whiting, he said.
The $50 million renovation of Whiting Lakefront Park was a monumental project, he said.
“Before the improvements were made, the south side of the road was literally the entire park,” he said.
The north side of the road was a gravel parking lot that frequently flooded, and the shoreline was buried under 10 feet of concrete rubble.
“You couldn’t see the water,” Stahura said.
Once the shore was opened up, residents discovered the Chicago skyline is right in the backdrop. A large portion of the project was funded by the Regional Development Authority and corporate donations, he said.
Whiting’s downtown business district has seen significant growth in the past six or seven years, including new restaurants and a growing nightlife.
“There are several projects on the books that we’re really close to announcing,” he said. “We will be adding at least three new buildings this year, with as many as 120 units and commercial space on the first floor.”
Officials are working to finalize plans for another 200 units, he said.
“These developments will give a pretty diverse landscape of different types of housing,” Stahura said. “Studio apartments all the way up to three-bedroom apartments.”
The city is currently offering grants for business façade improvements and establishment of destination businesses, Stahura said.
“We’re trying to fill the storefronts with places that will bring people into the community,” he said.
Grants of up to $25,000 are available to those looking to open businesses such as a full-service restaurant or gift shop, he said.
“I think we’ve probably given 12 or 13 over the last couple of years,” Stahura said.
A escape room will open this summer in Whiting, and the Whoa Zone will be returning to Whihala Beach for the third year. The popular water attraction saw 21,000 visitors the first year and 28,500 last year, Stahura said.
“They have already contacted us to extend beyond the initial three-year period we initially signed with them,” he said.
Summertime in Whiting brings the beloved annual Pierogi Fest, and the new Mascot Hall of Fame opened this year.
At the lakefront, there are concessions, pop-up park vendors and a boat dock.
“Hundreds and hundreds of boats and jet skis launch every year,” he said.
Planners are still working on attracting development to the former site of the old Gun Club on the lakefront, Stahura said.
The Gun Club had to be demolished because of the condition of the building, he said. There was a proposal for a lakefront restaurant, but it never came to fruition.
Stahura said there developers have shown some interest in building a hotel, but such a project on the lakefront may not be a “slam-dunk project.”
“Juggling what’s best for the community is always the hardest thing,” he said. “We’ll get to the bottom of it sooner or later.”
Having a hotel in town would further the city’s goal of being a destination, he said.
Whiting currently does not have any hotels, and visitors who come for the many attractions currently must stay in neighboring communities.
Brining a hotel to the city involves a number of considerations, which makes the issue more complicated than "a simple yes or no," he said. "It's a fine line you dance around all the time, and we'll come up with a solution."