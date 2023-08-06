GARY — The RailCats take on the Kane County Cougars for Breast Cancer Awareness Night Aug. 12.

The annual benefit is at 4 p.m. at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary.

Game tickets can be purchased at the Pink Ribbon Society offices at 303 E. 89th Avenue in Merrillville. Cost of the tickets is $10; $5 of each ticket sold through the Pink Ribbon Society offices will be donated back to Pink Ribbon.

Former White Sox player Ron Kittle will be present at the game to throw out the first pitch. He has made an autographed bat bench for Pink Ribbon that will be auctioned off during the game. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25.

A host of special events are planned for the night.

Men and women whose lives have been touch by breast cancer will be honored at the game.

There will be an auction of a breast cancer jersey presented by the Pink Ribbon Society.

It's also Signature Saturday, where those attending can get pre-game autographs. That's presented by Miss Print

Saturday's Steal Deal offers a ticket to the game, Chick-fil-A coupon and RailCats cap for $15.

Kids can run the bases after the game in a session presented by Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic.

Finally, it's Thornton Public Library Day with recognition presented by Anthem