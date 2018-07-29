Red Cross blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and right now there is less than a five-day blood supply on hand. The Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of blood to meet the needs of patients and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products.
There is a particular need for type O blood, which plays an important role in ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient. It’s what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.
All those who come to donate blood or platelets July 30 through Aug. 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.) Call 800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 25-Aug. 15:
9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 29, Conservation Club House, 1 Mill Pond Road, Union Mills
Noon to 5 p.m. July 30, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30, Laporte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincoln Way, LaPorte
Noon to 6 p.m. July 31, Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 Mahoney Drive, Hammond
1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1, First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., LaPorte
2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1, St. Bridget Church, 107 Main St., Hobart
12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2, St. Matthias Church, 101 W Burrell Drive, Crown Point
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3, Palko Services, 4991 W US Highway 20, Michigan City
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3, Methodist Hospital Inc Northlake Campus, 600 North Grant St., Gary
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4, Lowell Public Library, 1505 East Commercial Ave., Lowell
12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Eagles Lodge, 805 Elm St., Valparaiso
Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 6, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6, St. Peter Lutheran Church, 6540 Central Ave., Portage
2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton
2:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Munster Community Pool, 8837 Calumet Ave., Munster
Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 7, St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9, Tech Credit Union, 10951 Broadway, Crown Point
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10, St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway, Valparaiso
2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 9, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 507 Rose St., Kouts
2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Culver's, 2101 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso
12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman St., St. John
8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 12, Crown Point Christian School, 10550 Park Place, Saint John
1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, Family Video, 1520 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell
Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 13, First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St., Valparaiso
Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 13, First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte
Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15, Meridian Title Corp., 57 Franklin St., Suite 103, Valparaiso
3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Boys & Girls Club of Porter County - Valparaiso, 354 Jefferson St., Valparaiso
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Webb Hyundai of Highland, 9236 S. Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 15, American Legion, 5675 Mulberry Ave., Portage